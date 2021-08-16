Security has been heightened in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat after Jain pilgrims visiting a Jain temple objected to selling of chicken biryani under the banner of ‘Jain Shikanji’.

As per reports, pilgrims visiting the Jain temple objected to the chicken biryani being sold. Jainism prohibits consumption of non-vegetarian food.

Reports said that when the pilgrims objected, the owner of the stall then called up his associates who attacked them and even tried to set their bus on fire.

Inspector Novendra Singh Sirohi has said that investigation is on and four have been arrested till now. Six, including Sonu, Sharafat, Shahzad, Arshad, Nadeem and Naushad are booked in the case. Police is currently on the lookout for other accused.

On Sunday, a function was arranged at the Parshwanath temple where many devotees had participated. At around 8 PM, one man was caught selling chicken biryani on a stall which had banner ‘Jain Shikanji’. When some people objected to the same, the seller got violent and called upon his acquaintances. The mob then attacked the devotees and even tried to set the bus on fire.

A case has been registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 295-A, 323, 336, 307, 427, 436, 511 of the IPC.