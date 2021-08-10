Congress leader stands on the table and throws files at the Chair in Rajya Sabha: Watch

On August 10, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa stood on a bench in Rajya Sabha while raising slogans against three Agriculture laws enacted last year and threw heavy files with force towards the Chair. A video has gone viral on social media platforms where Rajya Sabha members were seen raising slogans against the laws, and Bajwa was standing on a bench holding a folder. Suddenly, he threw it towards the Chair with force. Though a lot of noise was there due to slogans raised by leaders, one can easily hear the ‘thud’ sound that folder made when it landed near the Chair. In the video, AAP leader Sanjay Singh was also seen sitting on a bench with other leaders and raising slogans against the Agriculture Laws.

Such scenes where elected public representatives are doing ruckus are quite common in the Parliament which is referred to as the temple of democracy.

Recently, it was reported that TMC MP Santanu Sen snatched the paper from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and torn it to pieces on the floor of Rajya Sabha. He was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the Monsoon Session. In another incident, Congress MPs threw papers at Chair in Lok Sabha and created ruckus over the Pegasus controversy.