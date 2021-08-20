Asaduddin Owaisi stirred a controversy after claiming that the Indian Government should focus on women in India instead of trying to help Afghans under the Taliban regime. He made the comments during an event on Thursday.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, “As per a report, one out of nine female children dies before the age of 5 years in India. There are atrocities and crimes against women here. But, they (Centre) are worried about what is happening to women in Afghanistan. Isn’t it happening here?”

The AIMIM supremo has been saying that the Indian Government should hold a dialogue with the Taliban. “Now that Afghanistan is in complete control of Taliban, we have no communication, no dialogue with them. All international and security experts have said talks should have been done. But, for last seven years Central government has failed to read what is happening,” Owaisi added.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has shot back at Owaisi, saying that he should be sent to Afghanistan. “It is better to send Asaduddin Owaisi to Taliban to protect their women and community,” she said.

Islamists in India have been cheering for the Taliban ever since the group took over Afghanistan following the exit of US forces. A Delhi riots accused said, “Let me give you guys a piece of good news – Ashraf Ghani has resigned. Thanks to Allah! Slowly and gradually, it will lead to the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (governed by the Taliban). We need to take inspiration from them and learn how to struggle in the pursuit of ‘freedom movement. (Azadi)’.”

Since the takeover, surreal scenes have emerged as people try to flee the country to save their lives. Visuals of Afghan people falling from the sky as they tried to escape while hanging on to the wheels of the aeroplanes have gone viral on social media. The Talibs have been spotted enjoying themselves as the amusement park as well in other surreal scenes.