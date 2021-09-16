Afghanistan, France, India, Japan: Learn not to trust the USA

“If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

Reportedly, those were the words of General Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the highest ranking official in the US military, back in October 2020. He was speaking to General Li, his Chinese counterpart.

Who authorized this phone call and this conversation? Nobody. The President of the United States was not even aware of it. In keeping with established ‘democratic’ traditions in failed states such as Pakistan or Congo, the military chief was dealing with foreign powers on his own.

These startling revelations appear in a new book by Woodward & Costa. Once upon a time, Bob Woodward’s revelations on the Watergate scandal took down Nixon. But that was a different time. Today’s American liberal establishment is thrilled to hear that the military chief no longer takes directions from the President. In fact, they’re calling Milley a hero for being proactive in securing the country against any supposed madness that Trump might have been capable of.

Anyway, if the Americans want to tear up their constitution and toss it into the garbage, it is their own business. For the rest of the world, the question is this. Can you trust the USA?

Today, President Biden made a surprise announcement of a three party alliance in the Indo-Pacific. They’re calling it AUKUS, for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. It comes literally days before Biden is scheduled to host Quad leaders in Washington. The messaging could not be more clear. America is leaving the Quad. They are leaving India and Japan high and dry.

It’s even called the Indo-Pacific. But guess what? No India and no Japan. Instead, Biden wants the UK, a country that shouldn’t even be involved in this region at all.

Okay, perhaps India is new to being an American ally. And unlike most other American allies, India has no intention of becoming a client state. So even though it makes no sense for America to annoy India right now, you could come up with some excuses for Biden if you tried hard enough. Since India is never going to be a client state, why shouldn’t America hedge its bets?

But what about Japan? Seriously? America is stitching up an alliance against China in the Indo-Pacific, but they left Japan out? Such a loyal ally. But they dumped Japan. I have to wonder. Is the alliance really against China? Or did China order Biden to drop Japan? Have there been additional phone calls between General Milley and General Li? Just asking…

You cannot miss the fact that UK, USA and Australia are all white majority countries. India and Japan are not. If you think that’s just a coincidence, Biden’s speech on AUKUS makes his thinking even more clear. He explains that this is all about getting European powers to assert themselves in the Indo-Pacific. No, Biden is not denying the colonial undertones here. On the contrary, he is highlighting it.

It gets even worse, because this isn’t even about white people. This is even more narrow minded than that. This is about the Anglo-Saxons only! This outburst from the French Embassy in Washington is quite extraordinary.

And here is the tweet from the French Ambassador to the United States.

In diplomacy, it rarely gets more emotional than this. The French are shocked, stunned and aggrieved.

This is President Biden. Liberals all over the world endorsed him because they thought Trump was a “white supremacist.” Since coming to power, he has sidelined the only two non-white countries in his Indo-Pacific alliance. He has left his Afghan allies trying to hang on to planes to escape advancing armies of terrorists. He has stabbed France in the back, because they don’t speak English. Instead, he has put together an alliance with two colonial Anglo-Saxon powers to police the Indo-Pacific. Because, you know, Biden is the greatest non-racist in the world.

The lessons are stark. Don’t trust the Americans. They are liberals.