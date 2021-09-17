Riots, corruption and ‘toffee model’: Busting the myths about ‘fascist’ Modi

Narendra Modi invokes varied emotions amongst people all over the world. People love him, people hate him and as clichéd it may sound, one cannot ignore him. Kartikeya Tanna, a US-based lawyer, spent his formative years in Ahmedabad and has been an avid follower of politics from an early age. Similarly, OpIndia Editor Nirwa Mehta, too, has grown up in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and like many others in her state, the 2002 riots were a defining moment in her life.

Narendra Modi swore in as the chief minister of Gujarat on 7th October 2001. Next month, he completes 20 years in public life. Ahead of it, Kartikeya and Nirwa decided to take a trip down memory lane and bust some of the myths surrounding the riots as well as remind those who have forgotten how much respect Prime Minister Modi has for democracy and democratic procedures.