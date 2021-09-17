Friday, September 17, 2021
Riots, corruption and ‘toffee model’: Busting the myths about ‘fascist’ Modi

OpIndia English Editor Nirwa Mehta chats with lawyer Kartikeya Tanna about Gujarat, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and democracy

OpIndia Staff
Lawyer Kartikeya Tanna chats with OpIndia English Editor Nirwa Mehta on Gujarat, Modi, Amit Shah and democracy
Narendra Modi invokes varied emotions amongst people all over the world. People love him, people hate him and as clichéd it may sound, one cannot ignore him. Kartikeya Tanna, a US-based lawyer, spent his formative years in Ahmedabad and has been an avid follower of politics from an early age. Similarly, OpIndia Editor Nirwa Mehta, too, has grown up in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and like many others in her state, the 2002 riots were a defining moment in her life.

Narendra Modi swore in as the chief minister of Gujarat on 7th October 2001. Next month, he completes 20 years in public life. Ahead of it, Kartikeya and Nirwa decided to take a trip down memory lane and bust some of the myths surrounding the riots as well as remind those who have forgotten how much respect Prime Minister Modi has for democracy and democratic procedures.

Narendra Modi and democracy: How Chief Minister of a state was grilled for hours and he followed the rule of the land

Nirwa Mehta -
Narendra Modi, as sitting chief minister and an accused in a case filed by Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed in riots which followed the Godhra train carnage, was grilled by the SIT for over 9 hours.

