Manpreet Kaur (28) was found dead with her body and head crushed on NH-74 at Afzalgarh in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. On reaching the spot, the local police considered it to be a case of an accident assuming a heavy vehicle must have run over the victim.

However, a further investigation into the matter has revealed shocking details. Reportedly, Kaur’s live-in-partner Nafees had carefully planned her murder to make it look like an accident.

Manpreet eloped with Nafees

Manpreet Kaur was an employee of a garment shop in Uttarakhand’s Kashipur. She had tied the knot with a small business owner Sukhveer Singh (29) eight years ago. The two had a daughter together who is now five years old.

However, three years ago Kaur fell in love with Nafees Ahmed (26), a truck driver from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor. The two eloped and were in a live-in relationship since then.

Nafees did not want to get married

Kaur’s husband Sukhveer was summoned by the police on Sunday when he identified her body and gave a lead in the investigation. “He said Manpreet had been asking Nafees to marry her. Nafees did not want to,” informed a cop. A case was then filed by Sukhveer naming Nafees as the accused.

Nafees was detained shortly after. As per police, he also confessed to murdering Kaur revealing his elaborate plan.

In a statement on the cold-blooded murder, Bijnor SP Dharamveer Singh informed, “Nafees told police that Manpreet was pressuring him to marry her. However, he did not intend to marry her. On Saturday he took her out for a drive in his truck.”

“When they reached an isolated stretch, he pulled out an iron rod and hit her head. When she lost consciousness, he placed her on the road and ran his truck over her body and then her head,” he said further.

The cops have also recovered Kaur’s Aadhar card from Nafees’ mobile. The rod and his truck have also been seized by the police. He was arrested on Monday afternoon and sent to jail.

As per an Amar Ujala report, Nafees on reaching a desolate spot made Kaur drink beer. When intoxicated, he hit her with an iron rod and threw her on the road after which he ran over Kaur till she succumbed to the injuries.

Allegedly, Kaur had blackmailed Nafees to marry her and since then he had been planning to get rid of her.