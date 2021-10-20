Posters of a ‘Muslim only’ colony being built in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur district have sparked outrage amongst the locals. As per a Dainik Jagran report, several advertising banners and posters for purchasing a plot in this colony have surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Baheri and Bilaspur district

The banners read, “First time in Lalpur (Rudrapur), a Muslim colony. 50 square meter plot available for Rs 2.5 lakhs.”

Alaska Residency, the company selling these plots has also announced special offers on purchase and EMI options for buyers. Reportedly, the booking is open only for Muslims.

The company has also set up an office near Janta Inter College to facilitate the purchase of this plot in Uttarakhand, the advertisement announced.

Locals protest against ‘Muslim only’ plots

The locals have taken strong objection to the selling of plots on the lines of religion or faith. President of District Bar Association, Divakar Pandey said that no land can be sold on the basis of religion.

Vice President of District Development Authority (DDA), Harish Chandra Kandpal also stated that nobody has the authority to sell land only to people belonging to a certain community. He also said that the builder will not be permitted to carry out the selling of plots on religious lines.

Mithilesh Singh, SP Crime, Udham Singh Nagar said, “The matter has been brought to our notice and we will initiate an investigation. Strict action will be taken against the colonizer.”

OpIndia speaks to Alaska Residency

OpIndia reached out to Alaska Residency, the real estate company name mentioned in the advertisement. While the owner Satpal Yadav was unavailable, an associate informed that the owner had purchased a 3-acre plot and planned to sell it to Muslims. But the proposal did not work out.

We were further told that the owner has now sold the land to a businessman for setting up a factory. The associate informed us that the advertisement was put up four months back and the plots are no longer available.

Concerns over demographic change in Uttarakhand

We had reported earlier on how the influx of Muslim workers and settlers from neighbouring states and the subsequent problem of land encroachment in Uttarakhand has become a major source of concern for state officials.

Many reports have highlighted the concerns that the Muslim migrants, who have settled in many towns in Uttarakhand, have now started interfering and snatching businesses from the locals living there.

The government’s intelligence agencies believe that Muslim migrants’ intervention in the leasing of horses, taxis, ferries, tourist guide jobs, and hotels has increased significantly in the recent decade.