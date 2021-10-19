Tuesday, October 19, 2021
AIIMS issues advisory after the offensive Ram Leela play receives multiple complaints

Multiple people had filed complaint to AIIMS after clips of an offensive skit on Ram Leela performed by students went viral on social media.

AIIMS issues advisory after the offensive Ram Leela play received multiple complaints
AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi (Image Credit: Zee News)
3

AIIMS New Delhi issued an advisory after several complaints were filed against the students who performed the offensive Ram Leela skit on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The advisory said, “A number of complaints have been received regarding the performance, and uploading on social media, of an offensive skit/play performed in the hostel premises of AIIMS Delhi. This has been viewed seriously. This advisory is issued to all unions/associations of students, staff, employees etc. of AIIMS New Delhi to desist from such acts and behavior and this should not be repeated in future, failing which necessary disciplinary action will be taken. The office bearers of all unions/associations may kindly bring this to the notice of their members and comply with this advisory fully.

This has been issued with the approval of competent authority.”

On October 17, the student association of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) issued an apology after a video of a derogatory Ram Leela skit went viral on social media. The apology was given after netizens started demanding the arrest of the accused students using the hashtag #ArrestAIIMSCulprits on Twitter.

Several complaints were filed after video of the skit went viral on social media where the students were singing Bollywood songs and using derogatory language in the Ramleela skit, distorting the story of Ramayana.

 

