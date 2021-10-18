Monday, October 18, 2021
Updated:

‘Hand over Kashmir to Biharis, we will fix it in 15 days’: Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi tells PM Modi and HM Shah

Manjhi took to Twitter to express his frustration over the repeated attacks against civilians, especially Biharis, 4 of whom have been killed in the fresh wave of violence that has engulfed the newly carved union territory.

OpIndia Staff
Jitan Ram Manjhi(Image Source: Aaj Tak)
In a recent surge in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, poor street vendors and labourers from Bihar have been targeted.

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday morning urged PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the restive union territory to Biharis, promising to ‘fix the problem’ within 15 days.

Manjhi took to Twitter to express his frustration over the repeated attacks against civilians, especially Biharis, 4 of whom have been killed in the fresh wave of violence that has engulfed the newly carved union territory. The Hindustani Awam Morcha leader said if the union territory is handed over to Biharis for just 15 days, all the problems bedevilling it will be solved. 

“I’m deeply upset because our Bihari brothers are being killed in Kashmir. If Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are unable to improve the situation in Kashmir, then they should leave it to us Biharis, we will turn things around in 15 days,” said Manjhi in a tweet.

Non-locals targeted in the recent spate of killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Attacks against ‘non-locals’ in Kashmir have intensified in the last few weeks. 11 people have lost their lives in the targeted killings by Islamic terrorists. Fear has gripped a large part of the ‘non-local’ workforce in Kashmir since the targeted killings of non-locals in the valley intensified in the last few days. Despite the significantly increased operations by security forces against Pakistan-backed Islamic terrorists, the trepidation amongst the non-locals have compelled them to leave the valley.

Earlier yesterday, it was reported that 4 non-locals were targeted and killed by terrorists in Kashmir. One of them was a carpenter named Sagir Ahmad who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The second victim was identified as Arbind Kumar Sah from Banka district of Bihar who used to sell pain puris in Srinagar.

In another gruesome attack, terrorists had entered a house and fired upon Bihari migrant labourers. 2 labourers named Joginder Reshi Dev and Raja Reshi Dev were killed, while the third victim Chunchun Reshi Dev has been admitted to GMC Anantnag for treatment after the attack.

On October 5, Virendra Paswan, who hailed from Bhagalpur, Bihar, was shot dead in Kashmir by Islamic terrorists. Like Arvind, Virendra was also a street vendor who used to sell pain puris. 

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

