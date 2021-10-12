Speaking at the launch of the book “Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition” written by Uday Mahurkar and Chirayu Pandit, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that there was a deliberate attempt to malign Veer Savarkar and the target was not actually the freedom fighter but nationalism itself.

He further said that given the situation at the time, Veer Savarkar had thought it necessary to expound on the subject of Hindutva. Further talking about the campaign to defame Veer Savarkar, he said that after him, the vested interests would start defaming Swami Vivekananda, Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Yogi Arvind since it was these tall thinkers that Veer Savarkar got his inspiration from.

“He didn’t hate Muslims, he knew Urdu too. There are many thoughts in a democracy. Those who do not know the generosity of Savarkar’s ideas, they defame there. Savarkar had given a statement that Gandhiji is needed by the country. Gandhiji should work keeping his health in good health, because he is needed. Ambedkar and Gandhiji have been appreciated by all, but petty people have made frivolous things and condemnation about Savarkar”, said Bhagwat.

Talking about Hindutva, RSS chief said that in the current political scenario in the country, the thoughts of the flagbearer of Hindutva are much needed.

He said that all the people living in India have the same ancestors and therefore, all those living in India are Hindus.

The Sangh chief said all the religions that came to India were welcomed. “So don’t talk of separation, don’t talk of special rights.”

According to an India TV News report, objecting to the use of the word minority, Mohan Bhagwat said that there is no such thing as a minority. “We are one, we are the inheritors of the same culture, in spite of different rituals and languages. No appeasement, and welfare of all. Everyone has rights, so also duties,” he said.

He further said that it had become a fashion to differentiate between the Hindutva of Veer Savarkar and the Hindutva of Swami Vivekananda. “Hindutva is one and will remain so”, he said.

On the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present. Singh said that “people are not able to understand” Savarkar because a lot has been said by many people with different ideology.

“This book is written after so much hard work and research. I congratulate the authors for it. Reading about nationalist Veer Savarkar is not easy. He has done so much that it’s difficult to put that into just one book. This book will clear out rumours about the life of Savarkar. A lot has been written on Savarkar by those who have a certain ideology. Hence people are not able to understand him,” Rajnath Singh said.

“You may have a difference of opinion about our heroes but to have one perspective about them is not right. Savarkar was a great freedom fighter. Ignoring him and insulting him is not pardonable. He will always be a great freedom fighter. Some people who have certain ideologies raise questions on Savarkar. Twice he was sent to lifetime imprisonment by the British. He used to believe in discussion,” he added.