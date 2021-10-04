Monday, October 4, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri: Driver begs for life before ‘farmer’ mob, requesting to spare him in viral video, but was killed by ‘protestors’

Disturbing videos of violence have emerged from Lakhimpur Kheri where rioting mob of 'farmers' attacked BJP workers leaving eight people dead.

OpIndia Staff
Lakhimpur Kheri: Man begs for life after being gheraoed by 'farmers'
Amidst the violence orchestrated by farmer protestors in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (October 3), disturbing video footage of the driver being gheraoed, thrashed, and forced to make a confession, has gone viral on social media.

In the video clip, the victim was seen bleeding from his head, after being possibly assaulted by the farmers. He admitted that he was sent by MoS Mishra to keep an eye on the situation. However, the frenzied mob of farmer protestors was not convinced by his response. They tried to put words into his mouth and said, “You were sent to run over the farmers.” When he refused about being instructed by anyone to kill farmers, the protestors coerced him into accepting that he was a hitman.

With folded hands, the victim begged, “Dada, dada, dada” and asked them to spare his life. “We will not beat you,” a ‘farmer’ protestor was heard saying in the background in the hopes of soliciting a false confession.

One can see fear in his eyes as he kept looking here and there in hopes that he will be spared. As someone who could be watching death from close quarters, the driver looked terrified. Unfortunately, he was subsequently killed by the rioting mob of ‘farmers’.

Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri

On October 3, eight people died after BJP workers were attacked by protesting ‘farmers’ at Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a large group of alleged farmers had gathered in Lakhimpur Kheri to mark their protest against the three Agriculture laws enacted in September last year. Deputy CM was scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. The protesters went violent and pelted stones at BJP’s convey.

One of the cars allegedly hit the protestors, after which the protestors not only burnt two vehicles but also ambushed the people and reportedly beat one driver to death. Disturbing visuals had emerged of the incident that led to several speculations.CM Yogi promised to take strict action against whoever was behind the incident. A heavy police force was deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri to maintain law and order.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

