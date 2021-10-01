Mahendra Nath Pandey, the Union Minister for Heavy Industries, has raised concerns about the surge in Naxal activities in the state of Jharkhand. He also expressed apprehension about the loot of mineral resources under the ruling dispensation of the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in the state.

Pandey said on Thursday, September 30, that the development and growth achieved in the state under the former BJP government has been “shattered” by the Hemant Soren government.

The Union Minister was responding to a demand by Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ashok Bhalotia to set up heavy industries in the state.

Expressing his keenness to develop Jamshedpur into an auto hub, Pandey added: “Extremism and Naxalism have started spreading its tentacles in the state, and freedom is also being granted to loot mineral reserves”.

He claimed that opposition parties, including the Congress, were geared around alliance and compromise politics, but the Narendra Modi government was delivering on people’s expectations and desires.

Naxalism has been a long-standing issue in Jharkhand. So far many civilians, tribals and even security personnel have lost their life in Jharkhand due to Naxal violence.

Notably, during a meeting on anti-Naxal operation chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 26 in New Delhi, Jharkhand chief minister had claimed that Naxal incidents have declined in Jharkhand.

The Chief Minister had further claimed that the presence of Naxals (CPI-Maoist, PLFI, JJMP, TSPC and others) are now limited to Parasnath Pahar, Budha Pahar, tri-junction of Saraikela Kharsawan-Khunti-Chaibasa districts comprising parts of Kolhan and Chhotanagpur besides some parts sharing a border with Bihar.

Officer of Jharkhand Jaguar killed by Naxals days after Hemant Soren claims Naxalism has dipped in the state

However, only two days after Hemant Soren’s statement, a deputy commandant of Jharkhand Jaguar (an elite assault group of Jharkhand Police) Rajesh Kumar was martyred during an encounter with extremists of banned outfit Jharkhand Jana Mukti Parishad (JJMP) on the afternoon of September 28.

The incident took place in the forest of Salaiya village under Sadar police station of Latehar district which is barely 10 km from the district headquarters. Rajesh Kumar, originally from Border Security Force (BSF), was on deputation in Jharkhand Jaguar.