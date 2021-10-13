A minor Hindu girl was allegedly gang-raped by a history-sheeter named Iqbal and his friend Ashraj Sadiq at Kuchaman town under Kuchaman police station of Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Police arrested both accused on Saturday and they were remanded to police custody for their questioning. Investigation revealed that accused Iqbal had befriended the victim by introducing himself as Shailesh a Hindu boy.

On Monday Nagaur witnessed a massive demonstration called by local outfit Sarva Hindu Samaj where people raised questions over the role of police also. The incident took place on October 6 when the victim who had gone to a dancing institute was found lying unconscious on the Station Road of Kuchaman, about 175 km from state headquarters. Ashraj Sadiq is the dance teacher at the dancing institute where the victim goes to attend dance classes.

But the family was initially apprehensive to lodge an FIR as an anonymous caller threatened the victim not to open her mouth. But after local residents and former sarpanch of Mithari panchayat Lokendra Singh assured the victim and her family their support the family ultimately lodged an FIR after much difficulty. According to reports, local police tried to suppress the matter and delayed lodging FIR despite knowing the involvement of Iqbal.

Iqbal who is booked in as many as eight criminal cases is said to be well connected with local police and he runs several spa centres. Amid public protest, the IG of Ajmer range S Sengathir suspended circle inspector Ramveer and head constable Sohanlal for not lodging the FIR when the victim had first visited the police station.

“Local police knew that Iqbal alias Bhantu Bhat has a criminal history. The phone calls also established Iqbal was regularly calling the victim. She was not aware Iqbal is pretending to be a Hindu. When his photograph was shown to the victim she identified him as Shailesh,” a local resident of Kuchaman told OpIndia over the phone. He said that Ashraj had introduced Iqbal to the victim.

The victim’s mother told the police that once her daughter had lost her mobile. Ashraj told her that Shailesh whom he treats as his elder is well connected with the police and he will help her to lodge a complaint about the missing phone and he will also ask the police to trace her phone.

This way Iqbal befriended her with help of Ashraj. But the victim had not met Iqbal before October 6 incident. The victim had her birthday on October 2 and Ashraj somehow convinced her to throw a party. Trusting her teacher on October 6 she left home for celebrations. Taking this opportunity, Ashraj and Iqbal took her in a car and raped her.

Read- Rajasthan shame: Alwar emerges as a hotspot for crime against women as more cases of rape including that of minors surface