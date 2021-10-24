Union Minister Ramdas Athawale of State for Social Justice and Empowerment has said that Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan should be sent to a drug rehabilitation centre. According to him, Aryan Khan should be reformed instead of facing the ongoing investigation by the NCB.

Atwal said, “My request to Shah Rukh Khan is that Aryan Khan should be reformed. My advice is that he (Aryan Khan) should be admitted to a drug de-addiction centre for 1-2 months, this can make him free from drugs”

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is lodged at the Mumbai Central Jail in connection to the ongoing cruise ship drug case. Khan has been held in custody from October 3 after drugs were found in a cruise ship rave party during a raid conducted by the NCB on October 2. Several arrests have been made by the NCB during the course of the investigation of the case.

NCB also visited the residences of Shah Rukh Khan and actress Ananya Panday following a lead from one of the accused in the drugs case. According to reports, WhatsApp chats between Panday and Aryan Khan contained discussions about procurement of cannabis (ganja).