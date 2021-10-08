Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeNews ReportsStreet vendor Virendra Paswan from Bihar, murdered by Islamic terrorists, cremated in Srinagar: Mayor...
News Reports
Updated:

Street vendor Virendra Paswan from Bihar, murdered by Islamic terrorists, cremated in Srinagar: Mayor says it was the wish of the family

Junaid Azim Mattoo, the Mayor of Srinagar, said that authorities had procured free air tickets and made provisions for the transport of the deceased but the family wanted the cremation to happen in Srinagar.

OpIndia Staff
Street vendor Virendra Paswan from Bihar, murdered by Islamic terrorists, cremated in Srinagar: Mayor says it was the wish of the family
Image Credit: PTI
2

Virendra Paswan, a street vendor, was shot dead by Islamic terrorists in Kashmir on Tuesday. His last rites have been performed in Srinagar. It is reported that the family chose to perform the last rites in Kashmir as they could not afford to take him to Bhagalpur in Bihar.

The administration was condemned for not making necessary arrangements to transport the deceased and his family to Bhagalpur. However, Junaid Azim Mattoo, the Mayor of Srinagar, said that authorities had procured free air tickets and made provisions for the transport of the deceased but the family wanted the cremation to happen in Srinagar.

Editor at News18 Network, Shalinder Wangu, said that the family had chosen to cremate the body in Srinagar as provisions were made for their travel to Patna but they could not afford to onward journey from Patna to Bhagalpur.

Virendra Paswan is father to seven children, five daughters and two sons. His brother and locals from the community participated in the cremation. Kashmir has been hit with a series of targeted killings of Hindus and Sikhs by Islamic terrorists. Soon after Paswan, two teachers were also killed, one of them Hindu and the other a Sikh.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsStreet vendor killed in Kashmir
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
581,685FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com