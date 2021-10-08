Virendra Paswan, a street vendor, was shot dead by Islamic terrorists in Kashmir on Tuesday. His last rites have been performed in Srinagar. It is reported that the family chose to perform the last rites in Kashmir as they could not afford to take him to Bhagalpur in Bihar.

Last rites of the victim of Targeted Killing, Virendra Paswan were held in Srinagar, as the family could not afford to take his body to Bhagalpur, Bihar from Kashmir…Tragic!!@NitishKumar @News18Bihar pic.twitter.com/p8kQ29D52p — Shalinder Wangu (@Wangu_News18) October 8, 2021

The administration was condemned for not making necessary arrangements to transport the deceased and his family to Bhagalpur. However, Junaid Azim Mattoo, the Mayor of Srinagar, said that authorities had procured free air tickets and made provisions for the transport of the deceased but the family wanted the cremation to happen in Srinagar.

Misinformation. I’ve been informed that free air tickets as well as arrangements for the body were offered by the District Administration but the family chose for the cremation to happen in Srinagar. I will be meeting his brother tomorrow. I’ve been told he is here. https://t.co/LynBbJG58U — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) October 6, 2021

Editor at News18 Network, Shalinder Wangu, said that the family had chosen to cremate the body in Srinagar as provisions were made for their travel to Patna but they could not afford to onward journey from Patna to Bhagalpur.

I am told that the State Administration @AsadamAijaz offered to airlift his body till Patna, but the offer was turned-down by the relative, Pankaj Paswan told me, as they could not afford to take the body from Patna Airprot to Bhagalpur. https://t.co/Lb5TrYe9iY — Shalinder Wangu (@Wangu_News18) October 8, 2021

Virendra Paswan is father to seven children, five daughters and two sons. His brother and locals from the community participated in the cremation. Kashmir has been hit with a series of targeted killings of Hindus and Sikhs by Islamic terrorists. Soon after Paswan, two teachers were also killed, one of them Hindu and the other a Sikh.