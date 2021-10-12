Watch: Video of street play based on the theme of Muslim man murdering a Hindu woman after his deceit fails to work goes viral

On October 12, a video of a street play based on the theme of a romantic relationship by deceitful means went viral on social media. The video was shared by Sudarshan News on Twitter. In the video, a girl approaches a boy to click a selfie. The boy proposes to her before getting the selfie clicked, and the girl agrees. While the girl was trying to click the photograph, the boy took out his skullcap and wore it.

The moment the girl noticed the skullcap, she shrugged him away. The boy slapped her, and when the girl tried to retaliate, he threw her on the floor and strangulated her. A girl in the background was holding a placard on which it was written “Love Jihad” with an “X” mark in front of it depicting that Hindus should rise against it.

Many users appreciated the concept and said that such theme-based events should spread information about Love Jihad.

Shivaji Kranti, a Twitter user, said, “Garba and Dandiya are a sacred part of the ancient tradition of Hindu Culture. The coming generation should carry it forward without changing its concept. Such presentations will help in preventing our daughters from becoming victims of Jihad.”

Another Twitter user, Rajendra Shukla, wrote, “Stop Love Jihad. I strongly support the theme.”

While the ‘liberal’ ecosystem wants to dismiss Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) as a figment of imagination conjured up to further ‘Islamophobia’, the literature on the phenomenon is too profound enough to simply dismiss it as a mere conspiracy theory aimed to target Muslims.

In April 2021, a case of Love Jihad was reported from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. A complaint was filed by a woman, who alleged that her 25-year old husband had kept his real identity hidden for two years since marriage and pretended to be Arman Kohli when he was actually Afzal. The woman alleged that her husband revealed his real identity only after their daughter was born. More recently, in May 2021, another case of Love Jihad came to light when a man named Abid posed as ‘Inspector Aditya’ and blackmailed a Hindu woman to marry him. After marrying the woman, he forcibly converted his wife to Islam.

And these are just two cases that have been reported in the last few days. There have been hundreds of cases that have been registered across the country. Hindu women are not the only victims of Grooming Jihad. Even Christian women have been targeted by the offenders. Back in 2020, it was widely reported that Hindu and Christian girls were going missing from Kerala. It was later revealed that these girls were specifically targeted and converted, married to Muslims, and brainwashed to join ISIS. In addition to this, Kerala MLA PC George recently admitted that at least 12 Hindu and 35 Christian girls had been victims of Love Jihad in the state.

The preponderance of Love Jihad cases has forced state governments to enact a law to curb the menace. Several state governments such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have already notified a law criminalising Love Jihad. There are also several cases where Muslim men pretend to be Hindus to trap women and then later pressurise them to convert to Islam or murder them when their real identity is revealed.