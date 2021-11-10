Wednesday, November 10, 2021
‘For clean rivers, you need clean government and political will’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra says in this freewheeling chat with OpIndia

Speaking to OpIndia Editor Nirwa Mehta, Mishra talked about his journey from student activist days to India against corruption movement to joining mainstream politics and shedding inhibitions of 'secularism' and being an unapologetic Hindu.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Kapil Mishra speaks to OpIndia's Nirwa Mehta (image courtesy: theprint.in)
“A river becomes part of the city when it flows through it. Yamuna flows through Delhi and it very much belongs to Delhi and Delhi belongs to Yamuna. Despite that it is so unclean. The condition of river is reflective of the political leadership. Look at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad. How it was cleaned and how was the leadership there who got it cleaned. In Delhi no one wants to clean the Yamuna because it is a business for them, a way to make money by asking for various funds,” said BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who was once an Aam Aadmi Party MLA and also served as a minister in Kejriwal government.

