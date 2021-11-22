The Delhi police on Sunday, November 21 arrested one Chand Alam for assaulting and killing a co-worker in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area, reports The Indian Express. The deceased was identified as a 37-year-old Hindu woman named Jharna who worked in the same cloth factory in Faridabad where the accused was employed.

Delhi Police arrested a man named Chand Alam for killing a woman named Jharna by stabbing her in the neck with a pair of scissors. Alam, who was already married, was outraged with Jharna’s friendship with a colleague named Suraj. — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) November 22, 2021

It was reported that accused Chand Alam, who was already married, was infuriated with Jharna’s friendship with another co-worker named Suraj. On Saturday, when the victim, who lived near Okhla, was walking home after work, Chand Alam dragged her on the road, took her to a railway godown and stabbed her multiple times with a scissor.

The police said that during the interrogation, the accused had confessed to hacking the deceased to death. He had said that that the incident was a fallout of an argument the two had inside the factory during Diwali after he suspected that the woman was cheating on him.

The incident, said the police, occurred around 5 pm on Saturday, November 20. When Jharna, reportedly, left the factory after completing her shift, Chand Alam followed her. He waylaid her outside the railway line in Okhla. The two got into an argument, and in a fit of rage, Chand Alam hit Jharna.

The police said that many people were present there when Chand Alam assaulted Jharna but none of the bystanders came to Jharna’s rescue. Chand Alam then dragged the victim to a railway godown nearby. He took out a scissor from Jharna’s bag and stabbed her multiple times in the neck. Police said that it is suspected that the woman was stabbed at least 8-10 times in the neck.

The woman started bleeding profusely and fell to the ground. Seeing it as an opportunity, Chand Alam fled the crime scene. Meanwhile, when Jharna did not return home from work, her husband and kin filed a missing report on Sunday morning, after which the police started investigating the case.

“The woman did not return home. Her husband and parents approached us and we started looking for her. Meanwhile, locals spotted the woman’s body inside the godown. She was later identified and a murder case was registered. We checked CCTVs in the area and found Chand walking around the area,” said a senior police officer, adding that he was apprehended from the spot.