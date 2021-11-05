Take the new generation to Teerthstahalas: PM Modi talks about Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kashi-Vishwanath corridor and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking from the Kedarnath Dham on the occasion of Govardhan Puja revealed, “My inner voice had said that Kedarnath will be rebuilt in all its glory despite the mass destruction post the Uttarakhand floods in 2013.”

After inaugurating the grand 12 feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the divine shrine of Kedarnath, PM Modi while addressing the devotees in person and virtually, said, “After 2013 destruction, people used to think if Kedarnath could be redeveloped. But a voice within me always told me that Kedarnath will be redeveloped again.”

PM Modi said that he had ‘no words to describe the experience of sitting before Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s statue at his rebuilt samadhi.’

Expressing his grief on the disastrous 2013 floods, the Prime Minister said that he had rushed to Uttarakhand despite being the Chief Minister of another state. “I had the experience of rebuilding Kutch after the devastating earthquake in 2001. I had been inspecting the work at Kedar Dham virtually,” said PM Modi.

However, he also mentioned that no human can take the credit for rebuilding Kedarnath after the floods. He also thanked the workers and administration who worked round the clock, despite heavy snowfall to bring back the Dham to its glory and make it functional for devotees.

“I reviewed the progress of different works being carried out here through drone footage. I want to thank all ‘rawals’ here for their guidance for these works,” said the Prime Minister.

‘India being viewed differently’

Talking about the various religious spots being built across the nation, PM Modi remarked that there was a time when religion was just associated with conservative stereotypes.

“But, Indian philosophy talks about human welfare, sees life in a holistic manner. Adi Shankaracharya worked to make society aware of this truth,” exclaimed Modi.

He also mentioned the grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya which led to the crowd’s roar in cheer. “A grand Ram Temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. Recently, Deepotsav was celebrated there. Work on the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor project in Varanasi is also progressing rapidly. The work is progressing well on the Buddha-circuit that connects all the places of importance for the Buddhists. Several developmental projects are on in Mathura-Vrindavan,” informed PM Modi further.

He also appealed to the citizens to take the newer generations to the ‘teerthstahalas’ to acquaint them with our history, culture and tradition.

Several infrastructure projects coming up in Uttarakhand

PM Modi informed that the number of devotees visiting the Chardham is on a rise every year. To facilitate easy travel and commute, the Prime Minister informed, “A number of infrastructure projects are planned for Uttarakhand including road connectivity to Chardham. We want the devotees to be able to reach Kedarnath directly in vehicles.”

He further stated that a ropeway is being built at Hemkund Sahib for the devotees. “The Delhi-Dehradun highway will further reduce the travel time. Moreover, Rishikesh and Karnaprayag are being connected by rail,” PM Modi announced further.

Talking about enhanced tourism, the Prime Minister said, “The network of homestays is increasing in the state of Uttarakhand. This will further empower the women of the state.”

He also congratulated the state for administering at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 100% eligible population of the state.

“This decade belongs to Uttarakhand. In the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years,” said Modi concluding his speech with the chants of ‘Jai Kedar.’

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Adi Shankaracharya statue built by a sculptor from Mysuru.

will now inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.