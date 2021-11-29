The state of Uttar Pradesh has grabbed the award for being the most friendly State for film shooting at the 52nd International Film Festival of India held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium in Goa. The award was handed over to the Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal, who received it on behalf of the state government, on the closing day of the nine-day event on November 28.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, November 28, the Yogi Adityanath government in UP said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant handed over the award to Uttar Pradesh on the concluding day of the festival.

On this occasion, Sehgal stated that the Uttar Pradesh administration, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is encouraging various film-related activities in the state.

“In this Film City, effort is being made to provide all facilities related to film making such as pre-production, post-production and shooting under one roof. An estimated investment of over Rs 10,000 crore will be made in the Film City,” he said.

CM Yogi seeks suggestion from film personalities for the proposed Film City in Uttar Pradesh

It may be recalled, how in September last year, after announcing the development of the country’s biggest film city at Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought suggestions from a range of film personalities regarding the proposed film city. OpIndia reported how on September 22, CM Yogi had interacted with several film personalities via video conferencing.

As per reports, 1000 acres of land has already been identified for the project. Of the 1000 acres, 780 acres are in the Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area, and the remaining are commercial plots.

CM Yogi’s decision of setting up a Film City was praised by several film personalities including actress Kangana Ranaut and singer Anup Jalota. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar had then also met the CM Yogi for holding discussions on the proposed Film City.

Achievements of Yogi Sarkar in the last four years

In the last four years of governance, Yogi Adityanath has placed a strong emphasis on boosting the infrastructural capability and the state economy, besides adopting tough measures to address the state’s law and order problems.

Recently, OpIndia reported how Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, making Uttar Pradesh the only state in India to have five international airports.

In fact, in March the Yogi Adityanath-led-Uttar Pradesh government had released a 64-page document highlighting its major achievements in the State in the last 4 years. The booklet titled, “Sewa aur Sushashan ke 4 Varsh” laid down key developmental work done by the UP government. The state government informed that the economy of the state has increased from ₹10.90 lac crore to ₹21.73 lac crore in the past 4 years.