Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeNews ReportsBihar minister Jivesh Mishra threatens to get cops suspended after his car was stopped...
News Reports
Updated:

Bihar minister Jivesh Mishra threatens to get cops suspended after his car was stopped to give way to convoy of DM and SP

The cops apologised to Jivesh Mishra for stopping his car saying they didn't recognise him

OpIndia Staff
Bihar Labour minister JIvesh Mishra turns furious after his car was stopped at Bihar assembly
4

The premise of the Bihar assembly witnessed a political drama when minister Jivesh Mishra became extremely angry after his car on his way to the Assembly was allegedly stopped by the cops to give way to a convoy of District Magistrate of Patna and SP. Jivesh Mishra is a BJP MLA from Jale assembly seat and he is the Labour Minister in the Nitish Kumar led JD (U)- BJP government.

The incident took place on Thursday (December 2) when the minister was on his way to attend the Winter session of the Assembly. A video became viral where the minister is seen scolding cops and officials.

“I am the government. You people misbehave. They will stop ministers and make them wait to give way to their DM and SP,” the minister said. Pointing to the officials on duty who had stopped him, the minister vowed to get them suspended by saying, “I shall attend the Assembly session only after these officials are suspended.”

However, the cops and officials on duty apologised and said that they could not recognise him.

An angry Mishra did not stop here. He raised the issue during the assembly session and demanded the House to decide whether a minister is subordinate to a bureaucrat. He said that he could not come to the House on time as his car was stopped by cops.

Minister Mishra said that he would not join the assembly session till the actions are taken against Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Upendra Sharma.

Opposition got ammo against the Nitish Kumar government as the opposition MLAs started shouting slogans against the government and demanded justice for Mishra.

BJP’s Darbhanga MLA abused on assembly premise

This was the second high voltage drama witnessed on the Bihar assembly premise in the last 48 hours. On Tuesday (November 30), RJD MLA from Maner, Bhai Virendra threatened BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi to whack with shoes. Bhai Virendra also insulted his birth. However, Saraogi remained cool.

Saraogi said that he never expected RJD leaders to possess a decent character. Saraogi even lodged a complaint to Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha against Bhai Virendra. Later on, the RJD MLA tried to patch up the matter but Saraogi did not relent.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in web series Mirzapur, found dead

OpIndia Staff -
Semi-decomposed body of actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in Mirzapur, was found in his Mumbai apartment earlier today.
Opinions

Why being a Hinduphobic pays? Tracking the roots of hate that helps builds careers

Ganesh R -
The gist of this unwritten understanding is that in exchange for acting as enablers for draconian laws, naked fascism, corruption, nepotism, lavish lifestyles and power lust of these dynasties, left was allowed to infiltrate and takeover academics and media

Twitter user shares images of attack on a Hindu temple in Bangladesh, Bengal police flags it as ‘violation of Indian law’

Hackers take control of Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s Facebook page, changed to an Australian skincare company’s page

Is ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ fame pastor Bajinder Singh admitted in hospital for piles treatment? Truth of viral screenshot of news report

No chance of the Congress getting a majority in 2024 elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,572FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com