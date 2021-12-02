The premise of the Bihar assembly witnessed a political drama when minister Jivesh Mishra became extremely angry after his car on his way to the Assembly was allegedly stopped by the cops to give way to a convoy of District Magistrate of Patna and SP. Jivesh Mishra is a BJP MLA from Jale assembly seat and he is the Labour Minister in the Nitish Kumar led JD (U)- BJP government.

The incident took place on Thursday (December 2) when the minister was on his way to attend the Winter session of the Assembly. A video became viral where the minister is seen scolding cops and officials.

#WATCH Bihar minister Jivesh Mishra gets angry after his car is stopped in Assembly premises by police to give way to SP & DM, demands their suspension#Patna pic.twitter.com/a0JroXccPq — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

“I am the government. You people misbehave. They will stop ministers and make them wait to give way to their DM and SP,” the minister said. Pointing to the officials on duty who had stopped him, the minister vowed to get them suspended by saying, “I shall attend the Assembly session only after these officials are suspended.”

However, the cops and officials on duty apologised and said that they could not recognise him.

An angry Mishra did not stop here. He raised the issue during the assembly session and demanded the House to decide whether a minister is subordinate to a bureaucrat. He said that he could not come to the House on time as his car was stopped by cops.

Minister Mishra said that he would not join the assembly session till the actions are taken against Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Upendra Sharma.

Opposition got ammo against the Nitish Kumar government as the opposition MLAs started shouting slogans against the government and demanded justice for Mishra.

BJP’s Darbhanga MLA abused on assembly premise

This was the second high voltage drama witnessed on the Bihar assembly premise in the last 48 hours. On Tuesday (November 30), RJD MLA from Maner, Bhai Virendra threatened BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi to whack with shoes. Bhai Virendra also insulted his birth. However, Saraogi remained cool.

Saraogi said that he never expected RJD leaders to possess a decent character. Saraogi even lodged a complaint to Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha against Bhai Virendra. Later on, the RJD MLA tried to patch up the matter but Saraogi did not relent.