On Saturday (December 11), the Uttar Pradesh police took to social media to inform that they have fined a youth to the tune of ₹14000 for lipsyncing to a Bollywood song and for driving recklessly without a helmet at the same time in Kanpur.

In a video posted by the official handle of the UP Police, a man named Khalid Ahmed was seen swaying to the song, ‘Ek Ladki chahiye’ from the movie, ‘Kyu ki main jhooth nahin bolta‘. The song was originally sung by vocal artists Sonu Nigam and Japsinder Narula. Ahmed was driving his Royal Enfield bike in a haphazard manner, with little regard to his safety or that of others.

The UP Police stated, “Bullet raja ka baj gaya baja…Hi fi lugai ka toh pata nahin par bhai sahab ko bhadi bhadkam challan zarur mil gaya hai.” The loose translation goes as, “Bullet raja got busted.. We are not sure about his upscale wife but have sent a hefty challan for his act.” Ahmed’s dramatic bike action to get likes and social media following proved costly as he was penalised to the tune of ₹14,000 by the city traffic police.

Driven by social media likes, throwing caution to the winds while driving can lead to the end of your ‘story’ forever!



Drive Safe, Stay Safer#SafetyFirst#HelmetProtects pic.twitter.com/mWN3f5Xhbq — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 11, 2021

Khalid Ahmed, who is a resident of Maswanpur area in Kalyanpur in Kanpur, later regretted his action in the video posted by the UP Police. He said, “I am the TikToker who has been fined (by the cops) to the tune of ₹14000 and not ₹9000 (as reported in the media). I have already paid the due amount. I did not know about the rules. Yes, it proved to be costly.” The Uttar Pradesh police concluded the video with the one-liner, “When you are behind the wheels, never make reels.”

The Times of India had reported that Khalid Ahmed was charged under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, besides Section 121 of UP Motor Vehicle Rules and Sections 194D and 9 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. While speaking about the matter, traffic police Inspector Vinod Yadav said that Khalid Ahmed was fined earlier in April this year. And that the fine had escalated to such a high amount after being pending over several months.