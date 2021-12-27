On Saturday (December 25), MP Subramanian Swamy was referred to as Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent by Chinese State media after the former alleged that PM Modi was being coerced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in Beijing.

In a tweet, Swamy had claimed, “Putin as a junior partner of China has been summoned by Xi to be present in Beijing Winter Olympics. Putin is putting pressure on Modi to be in Beijing too so that the three can meet.”

While responding to his tweet, State media China Daily (EU Bureau) chief Chen Weihua slammed Swamy for spreading discontentment between India, Russia, and China. Weihua wrote, “What nonsense by a CIA agent trying to drive a wedge between 3 great nations.”

Screengrab of the tweet

He further added, “It would be great for regional and world peace if they meet either in Beijing or New Delhi or Moscow. Those in Washington clearly doesn’t like this to happen.” Instead of responding to being labelled as ‘CIA agent’ by Chinese media, Subramanian Swamy continued his attack on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.\

Swamy, who often peddles wild conspiracy theories, was seen retweeting tweets, casting aspersions about PM Modi’s intentions for not boycotting the Winter Olympics that are scheduled to be held in Beijing.

Earlier this month, Swamy had peddled debunked fake news from 2020 to claim that India had helped China to create the Wuhan coronavirus.

Interestingly, Swamy, who passes himself as a China expert, has also been misquoting people and adding imaginary claims to peddle China incursion theories in Arunachal and elsewhere.

Swamy’s Twitter fights with Chinese media are nothing new. In May this year, Global Times editor Hu Xijin had accused Swamy of being ‘ungrateful’ after China’s ‘help to India’ to fight the Covid pandemic.

Amid a bitter trade war between Australia and China, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had announced earlier this month that his country would diplomatically boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over ‘human rights abuses’ in China. The 24th Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20 next year in Beijing in China under the shadow of Covid 19 pandemics.

Besides, USA and Australia, many other countries are considering boycotting and limited representation at the Winter Olympics on the issue of human rights violations and others. The China-Australia relations collapsed last year and Morrison said the decision of Australia was not surprising. He said that human rights abuses in Xinjiang were one of the factors behind the diplomatic boycott.