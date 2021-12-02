Delhi: Hindu man stabbed to death by Faran and Shahalam over alleged love affair with Faran’s sister

A 26-year-old Hindu man named Dablu Singh was brutally stabbed to death in the Raghubir Nagar area in West Delhi by Ladla alias Faran (20) and Shahalam alias Channa (24) over an alleged love affair with Faran’s sister. The incident took place on Tuesday around 10 pm.

As per a report published in Amar Ujala, the Muslim girl’s brother was opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl’s brother, along with his friend, accosted Dablu Singh in Raghubir Nagar in Delhi and brutally assaulted him, leaving him mortally injured.

An injured Dablu Singh had somehow managed to reach Guru Govind Singh Hospital. On seeing his condition deteriorate, the hospital staff referred Dablu to Safdarjung hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was stabbed multiple times in his neck. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Rajouri Garden Police Station, the DCP said. The two accused Shahlam alias Channa (24) and Ladla alias Faran (20) are both residents of TC Camp in Raghubir Nagar. Both have been arrested.

The 26-year-old deceased victim lived with the family in TC-Camp in Raghubir Nagar in Delhi. Dablu used to work as a cloth dyer. He was romantically involved with a Muslim girl of the same area. The girl’s brother Ladla alias Faran was against that friendship and had warned Singh to stay away from her. The two had an altercation over the issue previously as well and had threatened each other.

It is alleged that despite the warning, Dablu had started speaking to the Muslim girl again. When Faran came to know about this he was furious. On Tuesday, November 30, Faran and his friend Channa accosted Dablu in the neighbourhood. The trio got into an altercation. The accused first beat up Dablu and then in a fit of rage took out a knife and stabbed him in his neck multiple times. The accused then fled leaving Dablu gravely injured. Dablu, somehow, gathered himself and took an autorickshaw and reached Guru Govind Singh Hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung hospital, where he breathed his last. Dablu Singh is survived by his father, mother, brother and sister.

‘He was crossing the woman’s house when he was caught and stabbed’, the father of the Hindu youth in Delhi laments

The deceased youth’s mother Shobhawati was quoted by TOI as saying that a few months ago, his son was in a relationship with a woman, but they ended the affair after she was sent to her native village by her family members. “The woman’s family was unhappy with my son. One of the relatives had even threatened Dablu of dire consequences,” she added.

Meanwhile, Chandresh, Dablu’s father, said: “The matter was resolved a few months ago. He stopped going to the lane where the woman lived. One day, her maternal uncle Shahlam called my son and threatened to harm him when he came to Delhi. My son used to sell meat.”

“On Tuesday night, Dablu went to give Ps 15,000 to someone. While he was crossing the woman’s house, he was caught and stabbed by a few people. Despite being stabbed, he called his friends and was rushed to a hospital,” added Chandresh.

Tension gripped the area after the news of the incident spread. To avoid communal clashes, heavy police forces were deployed in the area. On Wednesday, the police held a meeting with the people of both communities and appealed to maintain peace. They said that an attempt was being made to give the incident a communal colour. According to the police, it was a case of ‘personal enmity’.

“Safdarjung Hospital informed us regarding Singh’s death. We learnt that Singh was stabbed in the neck by some locals due to personal enmity,” said Urvija Goel, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), refusing to elaborate on the “enmity” between Singh and his attackers.

OpIndia tried to contact the Raghubir Nagar police who refused to divulge any details of the case over the phone.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem on Dablu’s body was performed at DDU Hospital on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements.

Despite the fact that several mainstream news outlets and leftist portals make conscious efforts to portray such incidents as stray incidents rather than hate crimes against Hindus, thereby whitewashing the wrongdoing committed by Muslim perpetrators, the fact remains that the ongoing attacks on Hindu men by the kin of their Muslim love interests have brought to light the pervasive issue of Hindus being subjected to religious bigotry and intolerance by Muslim perpetrators.

The aforementioned case is one of the several instances OpIndia has reported where Hindu men have had to pay a dear price, most of the time with their lives, only because they were in a relationship with Muslim women. While the mainstream media portrays cases of non-Muslim girls marrying Muslim men and converting to Islam as ‘interfaith relationship’, the cases where the genders are reversed and Hindu men get killed by Muslim families for the love affair with a Muslim girl, are largely ignored.

Last year, OpIndia had chronicled 20 such cases in which Hindu men were subjected to such monstrosity for being romantically involved with Muslim women.