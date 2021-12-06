The Indian coastal state of Gujarat is not just outperforming other states but developed nations as well. Gujarat has surpassed several developed countries in terms of doses administered per 100 eligible people in the population, reported Desh Gujarat.

As of December 6, 2021, Gujarat has administered a total of 8.30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including 4.6 crores Dose 1 and 3.7 crore Dose 2. According to Desh Gujarat, about 169.2 doses have been administered per 100 eligible people in the State. This puts Gujarat ahead of several developed nations in North America and Europe.

Our World in Data has crunched the numbers related to Covid-19 vaccination between December 13, 2020, and December 5, 2021. On sorting the data of total vaccinations per 100 people, we find Gujarat’s record of 169.2 doses is higher than that of Italy (163.55), Canada (162.95), Norway (161), Sweden (158.44) and France (158.43).

Screengrab of the Covid-19 vaccination data in various countries (Image Courtesy: Our World in Data)

Gujarat has also outperformed countries such as Russia (89.53 doses per 100 people), Switzerland (138.21 doses per 100 people), the United States (141.65 doses per 100 people), the Netherlands (143.79 doses per 100 people), Hungary (148.25 doses per 100 people), Finland (150.63 doses per 100 people) and Germany (152.15 doses per 100 people) and Japan (156.78 doses per 100 people).

Gujarat fully vaccinated 70% of its eligible population

Earlier on November 28, Gujarat had achieved the massive feat of vaccinating 70% of the total population in the State. Pankaj Kumar, Gujarat Chief Secretary, said in a Twitter post, “Har Ghar Dastak makes Gujarat achieve 8 Crore COVID19 Vaccination. Over 2/3 eligible population Fully Vaccinated. 93% given 1st dose. Appealing all leftouts to get vaccinated quickly to join India Fights Corona.”

Meanwhile, the state government has issued fresh guidelines and extended the night curfew in eight cities till December 10. Night curfew is in place from 1 AM to 5 AM in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh. While commercial establishments can stay open till 12 AM, restaurants can stay open till midnight with 75% occupancy.