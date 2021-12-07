A 6-year-old was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered by her neighbour in the Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, December 3. The police recovered her decomposed body stuffed inside a trunk in a neighbour’s house on Saturday. The owner of the house identified as 38-year-old Amjad was arrested after he admitted to sexually assaulting and murdering the girl. The victim had gone missing on Thursday, December 2.

After the body was recovered it was sent for post mortem, which confirmed that the girl was killed after being sexually assaulted.

Some videos have emerged showing the victim’s body lying in a metal trunk and later cops carrying the body.

6-year-old girl child raped and murdered by Amjad in Hapur, UP. The girl was missing from the last 3 days.



Foul smell of the decomposing body made the neighbors call police. Amjad has been arrested.

Giving details about the incident, Hapur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra said that the girl left her home to buy something on Thursday when the accused lured her to his home which is located barely 50 metres away from her house.

The accused, a labourer by profession, sexually assaulted her and then killed her. His wife and two children were not at home when the incident occurred, the ASP added.

When the girl went missing, her family started looking for her. They investigated the locality’s CCTV footage, which showed Amjad taking the girl away, but not leaving the area. This raised the suspicion of the family members, prompting them to file a missing person report with the Hapur police. After registering the complaint, the cops also began searching for the girl but could not locate her.

Later, on Saturday morning when the neighbours complained of getting a foul smell from one of the houses nearby, a police team immediately reached the spot. On arrival, the police found that the main door of Amjad’s house was locked. The police broke the lock and searched the house. They found the body of the 6-year-old stuffed in a trunk.

On December 4, the Uttar Pradesh police confirmed recovering the body of the 6-year-old from a trunk kept in the accused’s house. They had said that they were investigating all possible angles in the case.

According to reports, the incident left the people of the locality so infuriated, that when the police were taking away the accused, they caught hold of Amjad and thrashed him brutally. The police reportedly had to form a cordon around the accused to protect him from the angry locals. “He could have been lynched, the public was extremely angry,” ASP Mishra was quoted as saying.

After the accused, a father of three children, was arrested from the Trilokipuram locality, which falls under Hapur Nagar police station, he confessed to the crime, said the police.