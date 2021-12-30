On December 30, religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested for allegedly criticising MK Gandhi for the partition of India and hailing Nathuram Godse for his assassination. Since he made those remarks, multiple complaints were filed against him that led to the arrest. The remarks were made during Dharm Sansad in Chhatissgarh on December 26. A video of the speech had gone viral on social media networks.

‘I thank Nathuram Godse’

During his speech at Dharma Sansad, Kalicharan Maharaj said, “India was cut into two parts in front of our eyes. Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan were already separated. Bangladesh and Pakistan got separated in front of our eyes by them. They used politics to separate these parts from India. That Har*mi Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed India. I bow down to Nathuram Godse Ji, who assassinated the Har*mi.”

He further added, “These ulcers of the society need to be surgically removed else they become cancer. I am not telling you to start riots. There is no need. You are not even ready. Muslims are prepared, you are not. If the Police were not there, we would have already been finished. There are saviours of religion among them.”

While talking about the sentiments that Police is not with Hindus, he said, “You all talk about how Police do not support you. They tell you not to cause unrest or take out Bhagwa rallies from Muslim areas. Do you think they are at fault? You are wrong. Who is controlling the Police? They work under the orders of the administration. Who controls the administration? Government. Who controls the government? Leaders. It does not matter how religious the Police is, they cannot support Hindus unless the king is Hindu. I am talking about politics, and if you hate politics, you will lead the religion towards its end.”

‘Gandhi does not deserve to be called father of the nation’: Kalichran Maharaj

Following the uproar, Kalicharan Maharaj issued a video explaining his stand on the statement he had made against MK Gandhi. In his statement, he said he had no remorse for the derogatory words he used against Mahatma Gandhi. “There were 14 votes in favour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the post of Prime Minister. Not a single vote was for Nehru. Still, he was made PM. Why? Because of him, the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty ruled India’s politics. India would have become the golden bird if Vallabhbhai Patel had become PM. India would have become ‘Jagadguru’. India would have become bigger power than the US.”

He further added there are several talented leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia in Congress, but they do not get a chance to do anything because of the dynasty politics. He said, “The one who wrote the song ‘De di humein Azadi Bina khadak Bina dhaal’ deserve a beating. Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Chandrashekhar Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose sacrificed their lives for the country. Did they not do anything for the independence of the country?”

Kalicharan Maharaj said there were many freedom fighters who were hanged. 80% of them were Sikhs. 20% are other freedom fighters. He questioned if their sacrifice meant nothing to those who gave credit to Mahatma Gandhi for independence. “Did he face even a single blow of batons? These freedom fighters were hanged. He could have stopped the execution of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, but he intentionally did not do so,” he said.

While talking about the partition, he said, “Gandhi used to say partition would happen over my body. But when the partition happened, he was alive. Lakhs of Hindus and Sikhs were killed in the riots that followed the partition. 27 lakh Hindus were massacred on the ‘Direct Action Day’ called by Jinnah. Dead bodies of Hindus were being sent from Pakistan via trains. Women were gang-raped. Their breasts were cut-off. On the other hand, Gandhi was sitting on fast onto death to force India to give Rs 55 crores to Pakistan.”

“When riot-hit Sikhs took refuge in mosques to save themselves from cold, Gandhi sat on fast to get them out and hand over the mosque to the Muslims. This is why I hate Gandhi,” he said. He further added, “Gandhi was all set to go on fast to allow thousands of square kilometres long corridor to connect Pakistan and Bangladesh. Muslims demanded the corridor to eat up India and make it a Muslim nation under Gazwa-e-Hind.”

He said when Veer Sawarkar talked about breaking the Varna system in front of Gandhi, he refused. He told Savarkar to let it be how it was. When Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar suggested declaring Sanskrit as the national language, Gandhi did not sit on fast for it. “I believe it was disrespect of Veer Savarkar and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar,” he said.

“No one can become the father of the nation. India has been there for centuries. How can someone who was born less than 200 years ago become the father of the nation? If it is so important to call someone father of the nation, then Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap or Chanakya should become the father of the nation. If someone from present time has to be made the father of the nation, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who united over 500 princely states should become the father of the nation,” added Kalicharan Maharaj.

He again thanked Nathuram Godse for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and said, “If Pakistan-Bangladesh had got the corridor in India, they would have made India a Muslim nation. Many thanks to Mahatma Nathuram Godse for his sacrifice to save India from becoming a Muslim nation. He failed Gazwa-e-Hind. Gandhi was not Mahatma. Nathuram Godse Ji was Mahatma.”

He further said if speaking the truth means death, he was ready. “Chhatrapati Sambha Ji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Rana Pratap sacrificed their generations to save Sanatan Dharma. I am nobody. My life does not matter in front of them. There is no meaning of people like me if we cannot sacrifice our lives for Dharma.”