After the removal and insult of a saffron flag by Islamists in the Kawardha area of Chhatisgarh in October this year, Hindu saints and sadhus organized a massive religious procession and unfurled a 108 feet high saffron flag at the same place on Friday, 10 December.

The procession was taken out from Ramjanaki temple with 5100 ‘kalashas’ (religious urns) in the presence of various Hindu religious dignitaries including Mahamandaleshwar of 13 Akhadas, Mahants and Shankaracharyas. More than 20 thousand people participated in this padyatra led by Dandi Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati where people chanted the slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’

A few months ago, they removed one Bhagwa flag from a pole and rioted against the Hindus in Kawardha, #Chhattisgarh.

Yesterday the Hindus of Kawardha took out a huge procession and installed a 108 feet Bhagwa flag in the centre of the city. #Kawardha shows ultimate Hindu unity! pic.twitter.com/8j3rzxGokD — Shubhendu (@BBTheorist) December 11, 2021

Swami Avimukteshwaranand addressed the gathering and said, “The saffron flag is the flag of our pride and self-respect. Eight types of flags have been described in our religion. The saffron flag that has been hoisted in Kawardha is named Vishala Dhwaj. Respect for the saffron flag is paramount. This saffron flag placed on Kawardha’s forehead will wave gleefully.” adding, “Those people (Islamists) fought for the flag which was only 15 feet high and we put up flags higher than 108 feet.” Kawardha was declared as religious capital of the state of Chhattisgarh.

Installation of saffron mahaviri flag

Hindu society had earlier installed the saffron Mahaviri flag at that place which was uprooted by the Islamists. Then some Hindu in the area had climbed up again and hoisted a saffron-coloured flag with the picture of Lord Hanuman.

During the procession, Hindu organizations also opposed the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and raised patriotic slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ along with the slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the presence of police and administration.

Hindu flag uprooted by Islamist mob

In Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha, violence between two groups was ignited after a Muslim mob allegedly uprooted the Saffron flag and tore it apart. The flag was hoisted by a Hindu group in the area. Soon after the mob uprooted the flag, the situation got violent, and two groups had clashed with each other.