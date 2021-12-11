An LGBTQ activist group ‘Yes, We Exist’ recently took to its Instagram account to ask its followers to “not be scared” for abusing the deceased CDS General Bipin Rawat, who was martyred in an Army chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

“If someone is threatening you with police complaints, or any other form of threats for calling the former Defence Chief homophobic, don’t be scared!!!,” the LGBTQ activist community said in a post on Instagram, adding, “It is not a crime to criticise a living or deceased Defence Chief in India.”

Source: Instagram

The group further asserted that colleges and employers cannot fire people for abusing the deceased CDS and it would be illegal if they did so.

“There are several news articles that have called him sexist in the past and criticised him for his other deeds. You are not the only one,” the post said.

Following the army chopper crash which led to the speculations of deaths of Gen Bipin Rawat and a retinue of senior officials accompanying him, a section of perverse individuals started rejoicing on social media and wished death on them even as the nation came together to pray for the survivors. The LGBTQ group, which has recently encouraged its followers to be not scared in abusing CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, it also promoted subtle hate against the former Army Chief by sharing a video in another Insta post, where he said homosexuality and adultery is unacceptable in Army.

During army’s annual press conference in 2019, Rawat, while speaking on LGBT issues said, “In the army these are not acceptable. We will still be dealing with them under various sections of the army act.”

Even on adultery he added, “Gentlemen, the army is conservative…we have not modernised, neither westernised…We can still take action against people but we will not allow this to perpetrate in the army. This cannot be allowed to happen. It is a very serious matter.”

Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others martyred in army chopper crash

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash on December 8 while he was on his way from Sulur Air Force base in Tamil Nadu to Wellington where he was to deliver a lecture in Defence Staff college. Gen Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and other senior officials were onboard the aircraft. Gen Rawat was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to the burn injuries. His wife, too, succumbed to the burns.

The IAF Mi17V5 helicopter had crashed in the Nilgiris near Wellington. Among the 14 passengers, CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lt Col H Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender, LN Vivek, LN Sai Teja, Havildar Satpal, WC PS Chouhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A had succumbed to fatal injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh (Shaurya Chakra) is the sole survivor of the crash who is critical and is currently struggling for life in Bengaluru.