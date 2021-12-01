Wednesday, December 1, 2021
HomeNews ReportsThe News Minute journalist dehumanises the death of legendary Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry,...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

The News Minute journalist dehumanises the death of legendary Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, deletes Tweet later

The News Minute journalist Balakrishna Ganeshan Tweeted that legendary poet Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was an 'extremist with ties to the RSS' and had views like any 'average Brahmin Sanghi'

OpIndia Staff
Balakrishna Ganeshan, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry
53

Award-winning Telugu lyricist and poet Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on Tuesday evening following lung cancer-related complications. After the death of singer  S P Balasubrahmanyam, Sastry’s death has been described as the second death of a legend in recent times in the industry. But a journalist working with the English daily The News Minute took to Twitter Wednesday, December 1, to dehumanise the death of the Padma Shri awardee renowned lyricist.

On a day when everyone is grieving the legendary artist’s demise, journalist Balakrishna Ganeshan or Bala G of The News Minute Tweeted that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was an extremist with ties to the RSS. The lyricist’s “views were like any average Brahmin Sanghi,” he remarked.

S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, BJP general secretary of Andhra Pradesh noticed the vile Tweet and shared the screenshot of it through his Twitter handle. While sharing the post of Bala G, Reddy Tweeted, “This is the mental state of leftists of India. This man isn’t a common man but an alleged journalist working with @thenewsminute, celebrating the death of legendary Sirivennela garu’s death and passing derogatory comments just because he was a Brahmin & close to RSS. Shame!!”

After being chastised for his demeaning tweet, The News Minute journalist quietly deleted it. The journalist, however, exhibited no remorse for posting the nasty Tweet, that too on the occasion of the legendary lyricist’s death.

Meanwhile, the news of Sastry’s death has shocked the Telugu cinema industry. Following the news of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s death, members of the south film industry flooded Twitter with tributes to the late lyricist.

Besides innumerable film industry stars and his fans, PM Narendra Modi also offered his condolences through his Tweet that read: “Saddened by the passing away of the outstanding Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. His poetic brilliance and versatility could be seen in several of his works. He made many efforts to popularise Telugu. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

The legendary Telugu lyricist breathed his last yesterday in KIMS hospital in Secunderabad. A medical bulletin read, “Noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu passed away this afternoon at 4:07 PM. He died of Lung Cancer-related Complications. Sri Sirivennela was admitted to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, on 24th November with pneumonia. He was put on ECMO to support his lungs in ICU and was under close observation.”

Sastry had penned lyrics for nearly 3,000 songs over his three-and-a-half-decade career, in addition to composing several poems and performing as a singer. His most recent song appeared in the film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor.’

In 2019, he received the Padma Shri honour. Besides, he received 11 Nandi prizes for the films Sirvennela, Shruthi Layalu, Swarna Kamalam, Gaayam, Subha Lagnam, Shreekaram, Prema Katha, Chakram, Gamyam, and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Kolkata to be India’s next comedy capital? Mumbai ‘comedians’ and actors line up before Mamata Banerjee

Sanghamitra -
Swara was seen earlier today introducing the Bengal CM to some comedians who were kicked out of gigs over the recent months for various fiascos and have collectively blamed it all on BJP and RSS, like Rahul Gandhi and Imran Khan do, almost every week.
Editor's picks

Manjinder Singh Sirsa quits Akali Dal and joins BJP, has also resigned from the post of Chairman of DSGMC citing personal reasons

OpIndia Staff -
 Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has joined the Bhartiya Janata Party today in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Meet Ajay Singh from Aligarh Muslim University, who was rusticated and debarred from further studies in varsity for raising voices of Hindu students

Tripura : Dear opposition, there is no crying in politics

Not targeted for religion: Kunal Kamra pours water on Munawar Faruqui narrative by ‘liberals’ as his Bengaluru shows get cancelled

Plea filed in SC to censor all future social media posts of actor Kangana Ranaut to ‘maintain law and order’ in the country

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,598FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com