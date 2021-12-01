Award-winning Telugu lyricist and poet Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on Tuesday evening following lung cancer-related complications. After the death of singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, Sastry’s death has been described as the second death of a legend in recent times in the industry. But a journalist working with the English daily The News Minute took to Twitter Wednesday, December 1, to dehumanise the death of the Padma Shri awardee renowned lyricist.

On a day when everyone is grieving the legendary artist’s demise, journalist Balakrishna Ganeshan or Bala G of The News Minute Tweeted that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was an extremist with ties to the RSS. The lyricist’s “views were like any average Brahmin Sanghi,” he remarked.

S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, BJP general secretary of Andhra Pradesh noticed the vile Tweet and shared the screenshot of it through his Twitter handle. While sharing the post of Bala G, Reddy Tweeted, “This is the mental state of leftists of India. This man isn’t a common man but an alleged journalist working with @thenewsminute, celebrating the death of legendary Sirivennela garu’s death and passing derogatory comments just because he was a Brahmin & close to RSS. Shame!!”

This is the mental state of leftists of India. This man isn’t a common man but an alleged journalist working with @thenewsminute, celebrating the death of legendary Sirivennela garu’s death and passing derogatory comments just because he was a Brahmin & close to RSS.



Shame!! pic.twitter.com/pjJm6oHCkI — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) December 1, 2021

After being chastised for his demeaning tweet, The News Minute journalist quietly deleted it. The journalist, however, exhibited no remorse for posting the nasty Tweet, that too on the occasion of the legendary lyricist’s death.

Meanwhile, the news of Sastry’s death has shocked the Telugu cinema industry. Following the news of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s death, members of the south film industry flooded Twitter with tributes to the late lyricist.

Besides innumerable film industry stars and his fans, PM Narendra Modi also offered his condolences through his Tweet that read: “Saddened by the passing away of the outstanding Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. His poetic brilliance and versatility could be seen in several of his works. He made many efforts to popularise Telugu. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the passing away of the outstanding Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. His poetic brilliance and versatility could be seen in several of his works. He made many efforts to popularise Telugu. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/vmEeTj9tka — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2021

The legendary Telugu lyricist breathed his last yesterday in KIMS hospital in Secunderabad. A medical bulletin read, “Noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu passed away this afternoon at 4:07 PM. He died of Lung Cancer-related Complications. Sri Sirivennela was admitted to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, on 24th November with pneumonia. He was put on ECMO to support his lungs in ICU and was under close observation.”

Sastry had penned lyrics for nearly 3,000 songs over his three-and-a-half-decade career, in addition to composing several poems and performing as a singer. His most recent song appeared in the film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor.’

In 2019, he received the Padma Shri honour. Besides, he received 11 Nandi prizes for the films Sirvennela, Shruthi Layalu, Swarna Kamalam, Gaayam, Subha Lagnam, Shreekaram, Prema Katha, Chakram, Gamyam, and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.