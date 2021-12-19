2021 saw six lynching cases linked to sacrilege of Sikh Holy Books and symbols in Punjab. Two of them were reported in a span of 24 hours, on December 18 in Amritsar and December 19 in Kapurthala. There are some condemning the murders, however, a large number of people are only condemning the alleged sacrilege, and keeping mum on the lynchings. There is even a section of people that is supporting ‘instant justice’. However, at this moment, it is of utmost importance to sit down and think about the series of events that are leading to such killings. One cannot become so angry that they pick up weapons to kill someone without being provoked to do so.

Reportedly there have been over 200 cases of sacrilege in the state since 2015. Around six have been killed so far that got reported. Out of these six, four were killed in the last year. What has been changing? What are people talking about? Are there any theories? Has Punjab’s law and order gone completely out of hands? Or there is some larger conspiracy that can be explored?

When something unthinkable like a murder over alleged blasphemy or sacrilege happens in India, people often talk depending on who died and who was the killer. For example, when Kamlesh Tiwari was brutally killed, many justified the killing saying he spoke ill about their God. Only a small section condemned the killing. On the contrary, when Mohammad Akhlaq was killed over allegations of carrying cow meat, everyone jumped to condemn the murder.

The political angle

In the recent cases of sacrilege in Punjab, it is not only a religious matter. It is a noteworthy political matter that can lead to major vote shifts during elections. This is why if you have noticed, no political leader is ready to say anything against those who have lynched the accused in the recent two cases of Amritsar and Kapurthala.

A lot of people on social media are suggesting that there might be a political angle to what has been happening in Punjab. One must recall that the spat between former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was linked to unsolved sacrilege cases in the state.

Back in 2017, during the time of state Assembly elections, sacrilege was one of the most talked-about topics. All parties were at the front promising swift action in the cases, but nothing concrete has happened. Even in the upcoming elections, these cases are going to have a lot of weightage, and the ruling Congress party would need to answer some tough questions. Though there is a possibility that they would simply throw ex-Congress leader Amarinder Singh under the bus as he has left the party.

Nevertheless, as it has been clear that no one has condemned the lynching across party lines, the issue of sacrilege will haunt every party when they go out to campaign. They not only have to answer the Sikh community over the alleged inaction in sacrilege cases, but they also have to convince the non-Sikh community that they would be safe in the state.

Another theory that has been floating around is that such incidents have increased as a plot against the alliance between BJP and Capt Amarinder Singh’s new party. If the propagandist, according to the theory, manage to inject hate among the Hindu and the Sikh community, both would not vote for Capt Amarinder.

The conversion mafia theory

Another theory that is being talked about is the conversion mafia could be behind the increased incidents of sacrilege in the state. As those who have been killed were mostly from the Dalit community, the theory suggests that the conversion mafia is trying to spread the propaganda that Dalits are not safe in Punjab. Under such circumstances, the Dalit community that has largely converted to Christianity would feel safer to convert and join the flock.

The deep fissure between the Dalit Sikh and Jat Sikh communities in Punjab is a well-known problem. While Dalit communities (Dalit Hindus and Dalit Sikhs) have always felt suppressed in the state, the upper caste Jat Sikhs have marked their territories in both political and non-political arenas. Notably, in Punjab, the alleged discrimination is not because of caste-related atrocities but majorly because of land ownership. The Dalit community that makes over 30% of the population owns less than 1% land, while the majority of the cultivable land is owned by the Jat Sikh community.

Here when the Dalit community is allegedly being forced to believe that they are not safe in the state, it would get much easier for the conversion mafia to convince them that converting to the other religion would be much safer for them.

The Pakistan-ISI-Khalistan theory

Another theory that is much more believable is the involvement of Pakistan’s ISI and Khalistan elements in the increased number of sacrilege cases in the state. Pakistan and Khalistani elements would be among the most benefitted parties by the unrest in Punjab. ISI has a history of injecting hate among the communities in India, and Kashmir is the best example of that.

In September 2020, it was reported that Pakistan had been indulged in narco-terrorism in India, and its Khalistani links were explored. In recent times, there has been an increase in the number of terrorist activities in Punjab. From tiffin bomb incidents to discovering a large cache of weapons in the bordering region and influx of drugs in the state have direct links to Pakistan.

In a recent report by News18, it was reported that the Granthi who was involved in the Kapurthala case was in touch with ISI. He was a regular to Sikh shrines in Pakistan in the last 4-5 years. Such connections are being explored by the security agencies to see if ISI has any involvement in creating unrest in the state.

It will not be surprising if Pakistan’s ISI and Khalistan are working together to target Punjab, especially when the state elections are only a few months away. Being an important border state, Punjab has always been on Pakistan’s hit-list, and these cases could be very well funded from the other side.

The allegations of the inaction of the government

In the last elections, sacrilege was a major issue. It caused tension among the ruling party leaders, and opposition parties (no matter who is ruling and who is in the opposition) have used sacrilege as a topic to attack each other. While all parties promise to take strict action if brought to power, none of them has managed to stop the incidents. Navjot Sidhu had been accusing Captain Amarinder Singh of not keeping election promises of action on sacrilege cases, which had resulted in the removal of Captain from the post of CM.

One theory that is sadly backed by evidence, that the Sikh religious leaders have been provoking the followers to go for instant justice. There have been many religious leaders who have called for “instant justice” in case someone disrespects any religious text or symbol linked to Sikhism. They not only provoke the followers but also promise to provide them financial and legal aid if they take revenge of sacrilege instantly.

The alleged inaction of the governments at the state and union level have been blamed for such incidents. Though law takes time to complete the course of justice, it is being propagated that Sikhs should not tolerate or wait for action as the “government won’t do anything in such cases”.

The alleged role of Deras

Deras, which are comprised mostly of Dalits, have been accused of indulging in sacrilege cases. Notably, just a day before the alleged sacrilege in the Golden temple, the Special Investigating Team formed by the state of Punjab had filed an affidavit as a reply to the petition filed by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in which they said that the sacrilege conspiracy was hatched at the administrative block of the Dera.

Several cases have been allegedly linked to the followers of Dera. One of the Dera followers who was serving jail time in Nabha’s high-security prison in Patiala over a sacrilege case was killed by Sikhs as revenge for the incident of sacrilege.

Punjab needs a serious course of anger management

It is sad that instead of following the law, the people of Punjab have been indulged in mob justice. They could be right in blaming the governments and administration for not taking action against the accused or delaying justice in the cases, but that does not give them the right to take law into their own hands. It is high time everyone sits down and think before ignoring the law and indulging in mob justice. Before listening to those who are provoking to do something unthinkable, think about the family. No one is going to help the family. No one had, and no one would.