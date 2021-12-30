Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy has accused West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of sending him ‘provocative messages’ against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee every day. While terming it an unethical act, Roy alleged that Dhankhar often tweets against the TMC-led government after meeting BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Roy, however, has neither specified the kind of messages he allegedly receives from the Governor nor offered a specimen of any such message. Besides, the mode of messaging is also not clear.

However, the Governor has not responded to this daily diatribe of the TMC, but he has vehemently protested after Mamata Banerjee mocked him as a ‘Raja sitting in the Raj Bhavan.’

“Raj Bhavan me ek raja baithata hai. Wah kya nahin bolta hai. BJP ke president se bhi bada.” Bengal chief minister had hit the Governor during her political programme in Goa.

The Governor expressed shock that TMC officials, ministers and even CM have been publicly using the foulest and vituperative language to defame and insult the post of the Governor. Dhankar said that on December 16, he had urged the CM for interaction as constitutional functionaries must act in harmony to serve people. But she did not respond to his offer of dialogue and deliberation.

Stunned @MamataOfficial “राज भवन में ऐक राजा बैठता है”stance, while on a political visit to Goa- unexpected act of impropriety



On Dec 16 urged CM for interaction as constitutional functionaries must act in harmony to serve people.



No response-why no dialogue & deliberation ! pic.twitter.com/y6yOnJ7e8J — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 29, 2021

The Governor is also understood to have personally conveyed his anguish and anger to Bengal CM over her Raja in Raj Bhavan remark. In his message to Bengal CM, the Governor said her statement against him was hurtful and not in sync with constitutional norms of fact scenarios.

Functionaries @AITCofficial and Ministers @MamataOfficial have publicly used most foul vituperative language defaming & insulting Governor.



Undeterred by these would continue to earnestly work to secure governance as per constitution & law. Present scenario alarmingly worrisome. pic.twitter.com/FDPJyXyjAS — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 29, 2021

Governor Dhankar said that undeterred by such insinuations, he would continue to earnestly work to secure governance as per constitution and law. Besides, he termed the present scenario alarmingly worrisome.

The Bengal Governor has long been facing insinuations as he objected to the state government undermining constitutional norms while running the government. Besides, the state government has been accused of undermining the position of the Governor.

Position of Governor as Chancellor undermined

For instance, in a recent case, the government appointed vice-chancellors at 24 universities without the approval of the Governor-Chancellor who is the appointing authority.

In another case, private universities of Bengal were allegedly discouraged from attending a meeting called by the Governor on December 20, State education minister Bratya Basu even threatened to seek legal opinion to nominate Mamata Banerjee as Chancellor of universities instead of governor.

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) a den of corruption: Governor

The Governor has also shot off a letter to the state government to seek a report on the functioning of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has become.

Calling GTA ‘a den of corruption’ he wondered no CAG audit of GTA was done for a decade since inception. Pointing towards ‘serious dereliction of duty’ he said that in spite of his firm directives, the report was made available to him.

Law of ruler, not rule of law in Bengal

Governor has been very critical of the law and order situation in Bengal and he also criticised the government for blatant violations of human rights in Bengal. On Human Rights Day he said that people were so scared that they even cannot express their fear.