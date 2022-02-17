On the night of February 15 (Tuesday), a woman in Ahmedabad filed a police complaint accusing her husband of giving her triple talaq because she gave milk to her children first before offering it to him, reports the Times of India (TOI). The victim, a 31-year-old Karanj resident, has also accused her husband and in-laws of dowry-related mental harassment and assault.

According to the report, her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and husband demanded Rs 1 lakh from her parents in December 2021, which sparked a quarrel between them. The woman claimed that she had been abused and assaulted in the past.

Her five-year-old daughter requested milk and cookies after the fight. According to the complaint, as she was attending to her 5-year-old child, her husband simultaneously requested her milk. But she first offered milk to her daughter and then to him, which offended him.

The husband was so much angered with this that he gave her triple talaq in the presence of his wife’s relatives and his own parents.

The victim’s older brother begged his aunt to talk to her husband about the situation, but the husband insisted that triple talaq had been issued. When she returned to Ahmedabad on Tuesday, she filed a police report.

According to reports, the woman shifted with her in-laws to Nadiad in 2008 after her marriage.

All of the items she had gotten on her wedding day were transferred to the Nadiad house, according to the victim, and her in-laws began torturing her for dowry. She stated that as her husband’s unemployment mounted, so did the requests for dowry. She claimed she had been harassed and assaulted mentally, which had gotten worse over time.

It should be noted that the government made divorce by uttering triple talaq unlawful in 2019. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was implemented by the Modi government to put an end to the practice of Muslim males swiftly divorcing their wives by repeating the words talaq three times in a row.