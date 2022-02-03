A Muslim youth named Yasin Sheikh Qureshi in Surat’s Limbayat was caught with a country made pistol. While the police are investigating for a grooming jihad angle in this case, Qureshi is suspected to be involved in another similar crime in the past as well. This arrest comes just days after the Kishan Bharwad murder case which took serious turns, as the investigations revealed a big Jihadi racket behind the same.

According to a report by Zee 24 Kalak, on a tip-off, Surat City Crime Branch arrested Qureshi with a country made pistol and three live cartridges in the Limbayat area of ​​Surat city. The police have arrested the youth and are seeking remand for more information. Investigation revealed that Yasin Qureshi was doing chicken business in Surat city.

The Crime Branch team is probing whether Yasin Qureshi has been involved in any crime before. He was living with a Hindu girl and the police are investigating in that direction. In the police investigation, it was also revealed that Yasin Sheikh had helped his friend Sohail take away a Hindu girl near Segwa in Madhya Pradesh. A case was also registered against him in Madhya Pradesh.

It is notable that in Dhandhuka near Ahmedabad, a Hindu youth Kishan Bharwad was murdered in broad daylight for allegedly posting so-called blasphemous content on social media. The investigations, in this case, have revealed a larger conspiracy as maulanas with a history of giving problematic speeches against Hindus have been found to be involved. The connections of this Jihad network are also found to be linked with a Pakistani Islamist organization that works in association with Tahrik-E-Labbaik – a major political party in Pakistan.