Thursday, February 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: Muslim youth in Surat's Limbayat caught with a country made pistol, police probing...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Muslim youth in Surat’s Limbayat caught with a country made pistol, police probing ‘love jihad’ angle

Yasin Sheikh Qureshi's arrest comes just days after the sensational murder of Kishan Bharwad in Dhandhuka, Ahmedabad where investigation has revealed a much larger conspiracy and involvement of jihadi network

OpIndia Staff
Muslim youth caught with pistol
Yasin Sheikh Qureishi arrested in Surat (Image source : Zee 24 Kalak)
59

A Muslim youth named Yasin Sheikh Qureshi in Surat’s Limbayat was caught with a country made pistol. While the police are investigating for a grooming jihad angle in this case, Qureshi is suspected to be involved in another similar crime in the past as well. This arrest comes just days after the Kishan Bharwad murder case which took serious turns, as the investigations revealed a big Jihadi racket behind the same.

According to a report by Zee 24 Kalak, on a tip-off, Surat City Crime Branch arrested Qureshi with a country made pistol and three live cartridges in the Limbayat area of ​​Surat city. The police have arrested the youth and are seeking remand for more information. Investigation revealed that Yasin Qureshi was doing chicken business in Surat city.

The Crime Branch team is probing whether Yasin Qureshi has been involved in any crime before. He was living with a Hindu girl and the police are investigating in that direction. In the police investigation, it was also revealed that Yasin Sheikh had helped his friend Sohail take away a Hindu girl near Segwa in Madhya Pradesh. A case was also registered against him in Madhya Pradesh.

It is notable that in Dhandhuka near Ahmedabad, a Hindu youth Kishan Bharwad was murdered in broad daylight for allegedly posting so-called blasphemous content on social media. The investigations, in this case, have revealed a larger conspiracy as maulanas with a history of giving problematic speeches against Hindus have been found to be involved. The connections of this Jihad network are also found to be linked with a Pakistani Islamist organization that works in association with Tahrik-E-Labbaik – a major political party in Pakistan.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsyasin qureshi, limbayat,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,097FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com