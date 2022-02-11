In response to the recent hijab controversy where a group of Muslim students have been adamant about violating the uniform dress code and wearing Islamic attire inside classrooms, Karnataka’s Udupi College principal Rudre Gowda has weighed in reportedly stating that no one has requested for hijab for 35 years. The principal also stated that religious attire, such as the hijab, was permitted on campus but not inside the classroom.

In an interview to India today, he said, “Not two, but for the last 35 years there was no hijab in college. We allow them to come to the college wearing it but not inside the classroom. During class hours, all students have to be in uniform with no hijab. Only after December 27, they said they wanted to wear the hijab in the classroom.”

All that was being done, according to Gowda, was to maintain classroom homogeneity. Gowda stated that on December 27, some Muslim girls had come with people they claimed as their parents. He had then spoken to the students and the guardians and the girls were convinced to follow the uniform dress code. On the following day, they came with some people and first said they are parents, then said they are ‘cousins’.

The principal further stated that on Day 3, the Muslim girls had come with a CFI lawyer and some members of the CFI student union.

Gowda asserted that the day CFI came with the students, they were very aggressive in their approach. “The CFI was already aggressive towards me in class on day 3. We told them there is a discipline in college. We don’t have to talk to CFI. We will talk to their families (of the protesting students). We requested them [CFI] to let the girls study and not force them.” he said.

According to Gowda, the majority of parents spoke with management and were convinced, but they were frightened to take a step back since things had progressed too far and children were not listening to them. “We told the parents they should convince the children. If they don’t listen to their parents, who will they listen to? Is there any meaning to this? We told the parents that if they are not listening to them, they are listening to outsiders.” he added.

The principal of the Udupi PU College also stated that looking at the behaviour and the statements given by the Muslim girls, it is clear to him that they are being influenced by ‘external elements’ like the CFI.

Notably, the Campus Front of India (CFI), the controversial student arm of the militant Islamist organization Popular Front of India, has been linked in stirring the hijab dispute in Udupi, Karnataka.

It is notable here that the college authorities have stated that there are over 100 Muslim students in the institution and most of them are attending classes peacefully. Only some particular girls have been adamant about wearing hijab in violation of the existing dress code.