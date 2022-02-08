Prime Minister Narendra Modi was extending a motion of thanks to the President’s speech on the Budget in Rajya Sabha today. In his prolonged speech, he touched on many points on which debates in Rajya Sabha had taken place earlier. His address in the Rajya Sabha was more an intellectual one, challenging the existing ideas of Democracy, Federalism and India being a Nation. PM Modi was seen taking elaborate digs at the points raised by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

He added, “It was said that Congress laid the foundation of this nation and the BJP unfurled its flag on it. A comment like this was not made in haste, but in fact, is a result of that same dangerous ideology that thinks that India was born in 1947.” While articulating this, he further said that it is the result of the same ideology that those who worked for 75 years until now, were influenced by such and it affected the policies they drafted.

Challenging Congress and its idea of Democracy

Taking a jibe at Congress and its constant patronisation over the ideas around democracy, he added, “This Democracy is certainly not a gift by you. Those who killed the same democracy in 1975 have no right to talk about it today.” While addressing the chair he underlined the concern that those who think alike, should have propagated the idea of India’s eternal democratic ethos all over the world. It should have been the case of us proudly saying that Mother India is the mother of democracy, he said. “Debate and Democracy have been intrinsic to our culture,” PM Modi added.

According to Modi, the problem with Congress is that they could not look beyond the (Nehru-Gandhi) dynasty. “We have to understand that the biggest threat to democracy comes from the dynastic parties. When one family is central to any political party, then the first casualty is that of talent,” he added. While questioning the opposition parties with their inter-party democratic credentials, he said, “I want, all political parties to cultivate democratic principles within their respective parties – starting with Congress which is the oldest party today.”

‘Congress na hoti toh kya hota’

PM Narendra Modi affirmed, “It was said in the parliament today that had there not been Congress, then what would have transpired with the nation. Congress na hoti to kya hota?” This goes the same with their rhetoric of “India is Indira, Indira is India,” he said. PM Modi then added his two cents to the idea of ‘What would have happened if Congress was not there’ saying Mahatma Gandhi wanted the same. He opined that Mahatma Gandhi had an inkling of what was going to happen with the nation with the continuation of Congress, hence he demanded to dismantle it. In a rather poetic way, he went on to say,

“Had Congress not been here, then the democracy would have been liberated from familydoms and India would have progressed on its own path. Had Congress not been here, then there would have been no blot like the emergency and the wounds of casteism and regionalism would not have deepened. Had Congress not been here, there’d be no institutionalised corruption for decades. Had Congress not been here, there would have been no genocide of Sikhs and Punjab would not have grappled with terrorism for years. Had Congress not been here, then the exodus of Kashmiri Pundits would not have happened. Had Congress not been here, then common people would not have to wait for basic amenities for years to come.” PM Modi compiled it all in a poetic way.

He reiterated saying that when Congress was in power, it did not work for the nation; now that it is in the opposition, it is blocking the development.

On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘India is not a nation..’ comment

During his speech in Loksabha, Rahul Gandhi had stoked up a controversy saying, “India is not a nation, but a union of states”. Following this, Narendra Modi observed that ‘Some people’ have problems with India being a nation. “If that is so, then change the name of Indian National Congress to ‘Federation of Congress. Undo the sins of your ancestors!” he suggested.

He observed that when it comes to federalism, essential discussions on the topic were led by many leaders from Congress, TMC and the Left in the house. At this moment, leaders from the Congress party were seen leaving the house. Seeing this, PM Modi added, “when it comes to democracy, it is essential to hear all voices as well.”

He later said that It is essential to bring in the views of Ambedkar in the ongoing debate of federalism. While quoting Babasaheb Ambedkar further, he said, “This federation is a Union, only because it is a single nation. For administrative purposes, the nation can be divided into certain states. But the sovereignty of the nation is irreversible.” Highlighting the importance of cooperative federalism, PM Modi said that this was said by Ambedkar in the constituent assembly.

Exposing Congress over its practices in Federalism

Prime Minister in his speech remarked that the point beyond all the talks around federalism remains that once upon a time, Chief ministers were being replaced for petty reasons. The PM highlighted the dismissal of AP CM T Anjaiah by Indira Gandhi after one of her sons was apparently was not well received at an airport. In a similar way, Popular CM of Karnataka Veerendra Patil was removed from his position when he was ill – he added. PM also recalled his struggles to keep up with the UPA government while he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. “For over 100 times President’s Rule was employed to demolish elected governments,” he observed.

“The Congress high command works on a three-point formula to discredit, destabilize and then finally dismiss.” He listed out ways in which various state governments formed with mandates by people were dismissed by the Congress leadership over the years. He underlined line how Congress had taken away Chief-Ministership from state leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Chaudhari Devi Lal and Devi Singh in Haryana, Prakash Singh Badal in Punjab, harassed Balasaheb Thackeray in Maharashtra and Mulayam Singh Yadav among many others. “The Congress didn’t even spare their own leaders,” he added.

Talking about the divisive breaking away of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he reiterated that Congress’ arrogance and greed for power were responsible for continued animosity between the states. He stated the examples of peaceful partitions of Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Chhatisgarh during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “We added the notion of competitive Cooperative Federalism to make sure that regional aspirations are also addressed while developing the nation”