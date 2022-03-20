A married woman in Ahmedabad has lodged a complaint against a man named Nasrukhan Pathan saying that he had raped her after pretending to fall in love with her. It is now revealed that the culprit Nasrukhan Pathan had trapped her pretending to be a lover, took her to Ajmer dargah and many other places, and raped her for months. Finally, the woman was saved by her husband.

According to a report by News18 Gujarat, the married woman from Ahmedabad befriended a man named NK Pathan on Facebook. The accused developed the trust of the woman and made physical relationship with her at Ajmer in Rajasthan pretending to fall in love. The accused then threatened to defame the woman and took around Rs 2.5 lakh in instalments and took her to a house on Patwa Street near Teen Darwaja in Ahmedabad and raped her repeatedly. The police have now started a probe after the woman lodged a complaint in this regard.

The 31-year-old woman, who lives in Fatehwadi, lives with her family and works as domestic help. Her husband runs a rickshaw-selling business. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter. About six months ago, the woman accepted the friend request from an account named N.K. Pathan on Facebook. She then had a conversation with the man for about eight to ten days on Facebook and the two introduced to each other. It was found that this NK Pathan is Nasrukhan Tajkhan Pathan who lives at Taj Residency behind The Royal Akbar Tower, Juhapura in Ahmedabad.

He gained the confidence of the lady and both exchanged their phone numbers. The two then started talking over the phone. About twenty-five days later, the woman and Nasrukhan Pathan had both traveled in his car from Sarkhej to Datar Unjha. This was their first journey together. About a fortnight later, both of them went to the Ajmer Dargah on night trips from Shahibaug. They reached there in the morning and stayed at the guest house there. In the guest house, the two had a physical relationship for the first time.

Both then left Ajmer at night and returned to Ahmedabad. Then, about a fortnight later, both the woman and Nasrukhan Pathan went to a drive from Ahmedabad in an auto-rickshaw to Mahmadabad. Then, about fifteen and twenty days later, they went to Datar Unjha once again. It was then that Nasrukhan Pathan began to assert his possessive rights over the woman. Therefore, she had limited the conversation with Nasrukhan Pathan. After that, Nasrukhan told the woman, ”From now on, I will not doubt you. Forgive me.” The married woman trusted him again and resumed the conversations.

The two of them then went to Abu Road where they both stayed in a hotel at night. Nasrukhan Pathan again made a physical relationship with the woman there. In the morning, they left for Ahmedabad. After this Nasrukhan Pathan started to mentally torture the woman. He would ask, “Who are you online with? Who are you talking to?” The woman got fed up with the Nasrukhan Pathan and switched off the SIM card. After this, Nasrukhan Pathan repeatedly told her through some friends that she should talk to Nasrukhan Pathan at least once in a while. So the woman spoke to Nasrukhan Tajkhan Pathan from the newly purchased mobile number. This is how Nasrukhan Pathan got her new phone number.

Then about three months ago, Nasrukhan Tajkhan Pathan started threatening the woman saying ‘Give me the money for the expenses that have been spent for tours at various places wherever we have been. If you don’t have a physical relationship with me, I’ll tell your husband about our physical relationship.’ The woman, therefore, started obeying the orders of Nasrukhan Tajkhan Pathan so that her husband does not know about the relationship between the two. Nasrukhan Tajkhan Pathan took the woman to his house on Patwa Street near Ahmedabad’s Teen Darwaja area where she was forced to make physical relationship with him against her will.

The woman succumbed to his threats and remained silent so that the husband or the family did not know about the affair. But after some time, the woman got fed up with it and switched off the mobile phone. Nasrukhan Tajkhan Pathan started roaming around the woman’s house. He started getting updates like what she does and whom she meets.

Then a few days ago, Nasrukhan Tajkhan Pathan came to the woman’s flat and demanded money. The woman said she does not have any. The woman was so fed up with the harassment that she herself called her husband and informed him of this entire affair.

Later the woman took an autorickshaw and went to the riverfront to commit suicide. She gave her mobile phone to the rickshaw driver and walked for a distance before she fell unconscious. When she regained consciousness, her husband and her husband’s friends had arrived. She was then persuaded and brought back home. The husband and wife discussed with each other and decided to complain about the matter. The woman complained of threats and rape in Sarkhej. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.