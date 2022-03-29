A 23-year-old man named Sabir Ali alias Baba Khan reportedly raped and murdered a girl and later tried to pass it off as a suicide in Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred on March 24 in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, according to sources. On Saturday, the accused was apprehended by cops. According to Surajpur Additional Superintendent of Police Harish Rathore, the accused choked the woman before hanging her body from a ceiling fan in her home.

Chhattisgarh : A 16 years old hindu girl raped and hanged to death by Sabir Ali alias Baba Khan. pic.twitter.com/wItjpoTych — Live Adalat (@LiveAdalat) March 29, 2022

As preliminary investigations suggest, the girl, a Class 12 student, had her practical test on Thursday and then returned home to Surajpur, almost 300 kilometres from the state capital Raipur. Her mother was in Bilaspur, caring for her ailing father, who was being treated at Apollo Hospital, while her younger brother was out playing.

When the younger brother arrived home after playing, he knocked on the door, but his sister did not answer. He tried everything, but when the door did not open, he informed the neighbours. When the neighbours failed to unlock the door despite many attempts, they smashed it and entered. As soon as people entered the house, they discovered the victim’s body hanging from the fan.

People promptly reported the incident to the Bhatgaon police station. The cops arrived on the scene and began an investigation. The initial assessment revealed that it was a murder case. As the inquiry continued, the needle of suspicion pointed toward Sabir Ali aka Baba Khan.

When the accused discovered the victim alone in the house, he went there. He then raped her and strangled her to death with her dupatta, fearing she would confess his identity. In an attempt to portray the murder as a suicide, the accused also inscribed someone else’s name on the victim’s hands.

A complaint has been filed against rape and murder suspect Sabir Ali aka Baba Khan under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), and other pertaining provisions. “The exact age of the dead has still to be determined,” police stated, adding that “if she is discovered to be a child, the requirements of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) will be incorporated into the probe.”