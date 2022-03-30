Wednesday, March 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJournalist-turned-terrorist among two killed by security forces in Srinagar encounter
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Journalist-turned-terrorist among two killed by security forces in Srinagar encounter

The journalist-turned-terrorist, Rayees Ahmad Bhat, ran an online news portal- "Valley News Service" in Anantnag.

OpIndia Staff
Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a former journalist, killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir/ Image Source: JK Police
48

On Wednesday morning, the security forces neutralised two terrorists during an encounter in the Rainawari area of Srinagar.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, one of the terrorists killed in the counter-terror operation is identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat. He was a journalist. The journalist-turned-terrorist ran an online news portal- “Valley News Service” in Anantnag.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that Bhat had joined the terrorist ranks of Lashkar-e-Taiba in August last year and was categorised as ‘C’ on the terrorists’ list. Two FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes, police said.

Speaking to the media, Vijay Kumar, IGP of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the involvement of a former journalist in terror crimes suggested that there was a clear case of misuse of media.

Another terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Rahm, a resident of Bijbehara. Hilal was also a ‘C’ categorised terrorist.

The senior police officer said that both were involved in several recent terror crimes, including civilian killings. The police official said that incriminating materials have been recovered from the encounter site, including arms and ammunition.

The encounter broke out at around 1 AM on early Wednesday in the Rainawari area of Srinagar. The counter-terror operations were led by Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsterrorist journalist, journalist turned terrorist
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,751FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com