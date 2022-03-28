Monday, March 28, 2022
HomeFeatured'What strike?': NYTimes report on 'Bharat bandh' claiming India was 'thrown into confusion' leaves...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘What strike?’: NYTimes report on ‘Bharat bandh’ claiming India was ‘thrown into confusion’ leaves netizens confused, read details

Except for Kerala (where state unions started strike last night itself), the strike had very little impact on lives of people otherwise. It was business as usual. But then, NYTimes seems to be living in a parallel universe.

OpIndia Staff
NYTimes exaggerates Bharat bandh, netizens respond
97

American portal, with its history of racist attitude towards India, The New York Times, today published a report claiming that the two-day nationwide strike which involved public and private sector workers disrupted services across the country.

NYTimes report

Ten central trade unions have given a two-day nationwide bandh call and were supposedly joined by other independent federations and associations. However, if one has grown up in India, one knows how Bharat bandh calls are of little impact unless some protestors decide to go wild and uproot railway tracks or such things, as it quite frequently happens. However, even then, except for the additional cost to the exchequer, very rarely such bandhs have been effective.

Which was quite the case today as despite the strike, most Indians went on about their lives like any other day. So, when Indian netizens saw NYTimes hyping up the strike like it brought the nation to a standstill, they were quite amused.

Many were upset that they were unaware of the strike and hence missed out on taking the day off. (OpIndia boss Rahul Roushan has asked the team to do an overtime to defy the strike, which means, this reporter is on her 15th work hour.)

Looks like we were not the only unlucky few.

Even otherwise calm people also got triggered. Perhaps the actor Sumeet Raghvan who played the role of Sahil Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, also had the usual ‘middle class’ moment when he read the exaggerated news of ‘Bharat bandh’. ‘Bharat bandh nahin, Monisha, nationwide strike kaho, Bharat bandh is so Sanghi…’

The above figure of 2.5 trillion does not include illegal immigrants living in India on fake Aadhaar cards. Even this is something ‘Godi media’ won’t tell you.

Umm.

Looks like many are upset at not being able to avail a leave on a Monday.

Except for Kerala (where state unions started strike last night itself – LOL), the strike had very little impact on lives of people otherwise. It was business as usual. But then, NYTimes seems to be living in a parallel universe.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnytimes, bharat bandh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,737FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com