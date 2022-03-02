Wednesday, March 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsThe 'absolute' State of the Union: President Joe Biden confuses Ukrainians with Iranians during...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

The ‘absolute’ State of the Union: President Joe Biden confuses Ukrainians with Iranians during his speech

It is noteworthy President's "mental sharpness" and overall health has raised several questions in the past.

OpIndia Staff
The 'absolute' State of the Union: President Joe Biden confuses Ukrainians with Iranians during his speech
President Joe Biden (National Journal)
75

On March 1 (local time), Joe Biden, President of the United States, appeared to have confused Ukrainian people with Iranian people during his State of the Union speech. He said, “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.” White House website specifically mentioned the transcript of the speech ‘As Prepared for Delivery’ where ‘Ukrainian’ was mentioned instead of ‘Iranian’.

Daniel Chaitin, Deputy News Editor, Washington Examiner, also pointed out the fact that after the gaffe made by the President, the White House used ‘Prepared for delivery’ instead of ‘as delivered’ with the transcript of the speech.

The video of the blunder made by the US President has gone viral on social media and is being widely shared. Thomas Massie, the Republican Congressman, wrote several phrases in a tweet thread that had confused the audience during Biden’s speech. He asked, “Does anyone speak Biden? Can you translate these?”

Some Twitter users shared videos highlighting VP Kamala Harris muttering ‘Ukrainian’ when Biden mistakenly said ‘Iranian’.

It is noteworthy President’s “mental sharpness” and overall health has raised several questions in the past. According to a recent poll conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News, 54 per cent of Americans think President Biden does not have the “mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president”. The poll suggested 59 per cent of Americans do not see Biden as a strong leader.

The US President has made multiple errors in the past that has put his health in question. So much so, in December 2018, he had called himself a “gaffe machine”.

In August 2021, he confused facts about his late son during an interview and claimed Beau had served in the Navy in Afghanistan. In October 2021, there were rumours floating in Rome that US President Joe Biden had a “bathroom accident” during his meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. In February 2021, he casually dropped N-word during Munich Security Conference.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The ‘absolute’ State of the Union: President Joe Biden confuses Ukrainians with Iranians during his speech

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden, President of the United States, appeared to have confused Ukrainian people with Iranian people during his State of the Union speech.
News Reports

Mumbai: BMC plans to chop off 2000 mangrove trees to build bridges, while Aarey Metro car shed project is still stuck

OpIndia Staff -
The report states that an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report for six bridges that have been planned by the BMC has been submitted to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). Recently, the MCZMA had cleared a proposal for one bridge that will require 48 trees to be cut. The Coastal Regulation Zone approval for 5 other bridges is pending.

‘Son could not get a medical seat due to caste-based reservations, donation’: Shekarappa, father of Naveen, Indian student killed in Ukraine

Priyanka Chaturvedi targets the Indian Embassy in Poland over a video of a student stuck in Kyiv, Netizens give her a lesson in geography

Subramanian Swamy hurls abuses at PM Modi for “being neutral” while students are being rescued from a war that has nothing to do with...

Congress protest near S Jaishankar’s house demanding safe evacuation of Indians as Indian Govt already brings back 2252, shifts 9000 out of Ukraine

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,940FollowersFollow
25,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com