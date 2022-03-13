Twitter user claims Uber displayed Pakistani currency in Jammu

On Sunday (March 13), ride hailing service Uber courted controversy after a Twitter user accused the app of displaying currency in Pakistani rupees (PKR) within the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The user, identified as one Koushal Raina (@ALkohliC), wrote, “PKR currency in wallet balance in Jammu, J&K, India???” He had also shared a screenshot wherein ‘Uber Cash’ was displayed in Pakistani rupees under the section of ‘personal’ payment options.

Screengrab of the tweet by Koushal Raina

In another tweet, the user pointed out that the ride-sharing app does not operate in Jammu and Kashmir, and the amount was shown for a ride in Delhi. “I was booking cab for someone in Delhi when I saw this,” Koushal Raina added.

Screengrab of the tweet by Koushal Raina

Netizens raise alarm over display of PKR in Indian territory by Uber

Social media users were miffed at the representation of currency in Pakistani rupees by Uber within the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A Twitter user cautioned the ride-sharing app to make amends or be ready to face financial loss in business operations in the rest of the country.

Screengrab of the tweet

“Shame on you, Uber. J&K is an integral part of India. Why are you doing this kind of activity? #BoycottUber. Let’s make this issue viral,” wrote another user.

Screengrab of the tweet

Another user warned, “Will start to boycott Uber if they don’t give a written explanation.”

Screengrab of the tweet

One Twitter user alleged that it was the work of the ‘usual suspects’. “Uber Support, what the hell is going on? Vivek Agnihotri, ecosystem at play again,” he wrote.

Screengrab of the tweet

One Rijul sarcastically remarked whether Koushal Raina might have downloaded the Pakistani version of the ‘Uber’ app.

Screengrab of the tweet

A user named Prakshit claimed that it might be a technical glitch. “Probably some GeoIP issue I think. If you set a higher range on Tinder in Jammu, it also shows you profiles from Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet

Twitter user provides clarification, Uber responds with a computer-generated message

OpIndia tried to test whether the ride-sharing app displayed ‘Uber cash’ in PKR while booking a cab to/from Jammu. We found that the currency for ‘Uber cash’ was in Indian rupees (INR).

Screengrab of the Uber app while booking ride to/from Jammu

Meanwhile, Twitter user Koushal Raina has responded to the controversy. He said, “Some people are seeing INR, some PKR. Probably geolocation issue. Still needs to be fixed though.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Koushal Raina

The ride-sharing app has not commented on the matter. It has so far responded with a generic, automated message. “Hey Koushal, we would like to look into this for you. Could you please share your registered contact details via Direct Message?” the tweet read.

Screengrab of the generic tweet by Uber India support



As of now, it remains unclear whether it was a technical glitch or a deliberate act on the part of Uber.