On Wednesday, March 2, USA diplomat Donald Lu said that the Biden administration is considering whether to apply or waive sanctions against India for its purchase of the S-400 Triumf missile defence system from Russia under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). The speculations of US imposing sanctions on India after India abstained from voting against Russia in the UNSC and then UN.

According to Lu, the Biden administration has yet to decide whether or not to impose sanctions on India under CAATSA. “What I can say is that India is a really important security partner of ours now and that we value moving forward that partnership,” he said.

Notably, despite a warning from the then-Trump administration that proceeding with the contract could result in US sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), India had struck a USD 5 billion deal with Russia in October 2018 to buy five S-400 air defence missile systems.

CAATSA is a tough US law that was brought in 2017 and authorises the US administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Russia.

India has been a leading buyer of Russian arms and ammunition. Notably, the US Government has delayed enforcing a statute that would have imposed sanctions on India for trading with Russia as the US deepens its ties with India as a key regional counterweight to China. Moreover, India has increased the purchase of military equipment from the USA, including helicopters and transport planes.

Speaking to the Sun, Lu remarked that India had just cancelled orders for Russian MiG-29 fighter planes, helicopters, and anti-tank weapons and that the new penalties would encourage other countries to do the same.

He told legislators that Russia is unlikely to be able to sell new systems or provide maintenance for current ones.

It may be recalled the Indian Defence Ministry had on January 14, 2022, decided to withdraw tenders for deals related to buying short-range surface-to-air missiles and 14 helicopters. The decision was taken after Prime Minister Modi took a review meeting with the Defence Ministry officials, including the then Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, where it was felt that strong measures would have to be taken to ensure that the country moves firmly towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector.

India abstains on UNGA and UNSC resolution that condemns Russia’s action against Ukraine

The remark by the US diplomat came after India maintained its neutral stance on Wednesday, abstaining from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution strongly condemning Russia’s actions against Ukraine.

India’s abstention was in line with what the government previously described as the country’s consistent position, which permits it to reach out to both sides in the crisis and find a solution via diplomacy and negotiation.

The UNGA resolution was similar to one circulated in the UN Security Council’s 15-member body last Friday, on which India had also abstained. After permanent member Russia exercised its veto, the UNSC resolution, which had 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, was blocked.

Following the Council’s failure to adopt the resolution, the Security Council agreed on Sunday to call a special “emergency special session” of the 193-member General Assembly to address the problem. India once again chose to abstain reiterating that “there is no other choice but to return back to the path of diplomacy and dialogue”.

Since the Russia-Ukraine invasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, expressing concern over the violence.