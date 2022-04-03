Watch: AAP workers found breaking party banners in Ahmedabad during Kejriwal’s visit, create ruckus

Reports of a ruckus have emerged a day after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s rally in Ahmedabad was held on Saturday, April 2. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with the newly sworn-in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann organised a roadshow at Ahmedabad’s Bapunagar in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat tentatively scheduled for December 2022.

From the rally which has been touted as a massive success for Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat, videos have emerged where AAP workers can be seen engaged in what appears to be infighting. Amidst scenes of ruckus, AAP workers during the rally were seen giving slogans such as ‘Nahi Chalegi’ (Not Done!) against each other. In the pulled out posters that were lying on the road, two workers could be clearly seen trampling them under their feet. Reportedly multiple scenes of disturbance among AAP workers were witnessed during the course of the rally.

In another video which was taken from the Nikol area of Ahmedabad, workers can be clearly seen pulling posters of the Aam Admi Party and tearing them down on the road. AAP workers could be identified wearing AAP t-shirts and AAP topis depicting CYSS (Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti) – the youth wing of AAP in both of the videos. An enraged party worker helped himself climb on a loaded tempo and was seen drawing bamboo poles from the vehicle. Other party workers tried to control the situation.

Behind the AAP rally which drew many numbers in Ahmedabad, it has already been exposed that AAP workers were found bribing the public to attend the rally. The video was posted by SBJP Social Media Head leader Amit Malviya on Twitter.

AAP distributing cash to people to participate in Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow in Gujarat…



बहुत क्रांतिकारी। pic.twitter.com/mRpmKUYSOR — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 2, 2022

Amidst reports of bribery during the rally, Arvind Kejriwal contrastingly claimed that Delhi is free of corruption and that Punjab is also corruption-free in just 10 days of Mann taking over as Chief Minister. From bribery to infighting, Kejriwal’s debut campaign in the run-up to the assembly elections hangs his fate in the state, which has long been a BJP bastion since 1995.