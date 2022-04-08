Just two months after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi fuelled separatism in the country by claiming that India is not a nation but just a union of different states, he made a U-turn today. Not only that, he also threatened violence accusing BJP of dividing the country, that he himself had said was already divided.

Talking to reporters after meeting Sharad Yadav in Delhi today, Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of diving the country, saying that it has created violence. “India has been divided into groups, earlier it used to be one country, now it has been several countries inside the country, these people have different country, those people have different country, those others have different country, and all of them are being made to fight among themselves,” he said.

After that Rahul Gandhi said that this will lead to violence, by saying, “when this pain will be felt, violence will happen”. He said that people may not agree with him, but will see this situation after 2-3 years.

The Kerala MP added that the country is in a very bad situation, hatred is being spread and the nation is being divided. “We’ve to bring the nation together and once again walk on the path of the brotherhood which has been a part of our history,” he said.

Blaming the BJP, media, RSS and others of hiding some truth, Rahul Gandhi said, “In the last two-three years, media, institutions, BJP leaders, RSS have hidden the truth. Slowly the truth will come out. That is what is happening in Sri Lanka. The truth came out there. The truth will come out in India. Economists and bureaucrats make their plans by looking at other nations. PM Modi says we’ve to become like them. It can’t be done like that. First, we’ve to realise who we’re and what’s happening here. They’ve broken the backbone, terrifying results would come in next three-four years.”

For some reason, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Sri Lanka is facing unprecedented economic crisis because ‘truth came out’, and warned that India will also face the same situation soon.

It is interesting to note that Rahul Gandhi is warning that India is will face violence because the country is being divided, when he himself has been active in dividing the country. In Parliament in February this year he had claimed that Indian Constitution describes India as a union of states and not a nation. Attacking the Modi govt, he had claimed that India is actually a partnership.

By claiming that he power arrangement between the states and the centre is of a “negotiation” and insinuating that India did not have a single national identity, Rahul Gandhi was fuelling sub-nationalism, by challenging the very idea of India as a nation.

But now, he is saying that India was a single country earlier, and is being divided by BJP. Not only that, he is also threating violence for such ‘division of the country’.

Rahul Gandhi visited Sharad Yadav at his residence in Delhi days after Yadav had merged his Loktrantik Janata Dal (LJD) with Lalu Prasad Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).