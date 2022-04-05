On April 3, activists of Hindu Mahasabha objected to Namaz being offered on the road outside Imli Wali Masjid in Agra. The Mosque is located in the Gur Ki Mandi of Agra, which is dominantly run by the Sindhi community. The organization demanded that the Namaz should be offered inside the Mosque and not on the road.

Speaking to OpIndia, Ronak Thakur, district head of Hindu Mahasabha, said the Muslim community do not let the shops run duing Namaz time. He claimed that they block the road and emergency vehicles like ambulances often get stuck. He said, “The shopkeepers have to close the shops early and move their vehicles away from the road. If anyone’s vehicle is not removed on time, they call up the Police and get challan issued against the shopkeeper.”

He further said that when the Police officials arrived, they urged them to stop the protest and asked the Muslim community to open one side of the road to ensure traffic movement. He said, “We agreed to let them offer Namaz provided one side of the road remained clear. Our activists will check the situation in the evening, and if they fail to follow the agreed terms, we will restart the protest. We cannot allow them to occupy public space and cause discomfort to the shopkeepers and commuters.”

Hindu Mahasabha spokesman Sanjay Jaat questioned if Namaz could be offered on the road, and why they were not allowed to chant Hanuman Chalisa.

‘It is all peaceful now’ SP City

Speaking to OpIndia, SP City Vikas Kumar said the situation is under control, and the matter was resolved between the communities. SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh was quoted by India Today saying the Police would not allow anyone to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the district. He said, “The police will ensure that both Hindu and Muslim festivals are celebrated peacefully.”

‘The Namaz is being offered for the past 40 years’ – Muslim community

The Muslim community claimed that they have been offering Namaz outside the Mosque for the past 40 years, and they have permission from the local authorities for the same. Notably, at the Imli Wali Masjid, they read out all the verses of the Quran in just five days during Tarabiyan, i.e. the evening Namaz. The Muslim community said because of that reason, every day, around 10,000 Muslims visit during the evening Namaz to offer prayers.

They further added there was no dispute over offering Namaz in the past and claimed St. John’s Church and SN Medical College support them by providing space for Namaz and parking on their premises. Bhartiya Muslim Vikas Parishad’s Chairman Sami Aghai was quoted by India Today claiming the Mosque was the symbol of brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims in Agra. He said, “This is the site where the historic Ram Barat of Agra has been welcomed by local Muslims, led by Syed Irfan Salim, and showered with flowers for the past 45 years.”

The controversy around offering Namaz in public spaces

The Hindu community have raised objection to roads and public spaces being blocked for Namaz several times for many years. In Gurugram, the issue attracted headlines for months when Hindu groups objected to Muslims offering Namaz in public spaces and parks. Reports emerged in December 2021 that Hindu groups chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at the open spaces where Muslims were offering Namaz on Fridays. They had demanded that Namaz should be offered inside the Mosques and not in public places like parks etc, as it causes disturbance and traffic woes.