Anjuman-e-Islami, which had offered puja at Hanumantha temple recently, now fights to free those Islamists who were arrested in the Hubballi violence

The mob that pushed Hubballi, Karnataka, into violence now has a new saviour – Anjuman-e-Islami. According to a Republic TV report, the “social organisation” Anjuman-e-Islami has decided to take up the legal fight on behalf of those arrested for the mob violence unleashed in Hubballi, Karnataka recently.

Attributing this information to sources, Republic TV reported that Anjuman-e-Islami was the supreme Islamic body in Hubballi. Post the violence unleashed by the Islamist mob, the Muslim body had decided to offer legal support to the 154 arrested individuals. Reportedly, Anjuman-e-Islami is set to file the bail plea for the 154 Muslims who were arrested post the violence.

Violence had gripped Hubballi on the 16th of April after an Islamist mob had laid siege at the Old Hubli police station. The violence that was unleashed was after the Muslim mob thought the police were not acting against a Hindu man who had allegedly sent an “objectionable post” over WhatsApp, that offended the Islamic sensibilities and religious feelings.

At that time, a mob had gathered outside the Old Hubli Police station demanding action against a person who put an ‘objectionable social media post’. A case was earlier registered against that person and he was subsequently arrested. But the mob still gathered at the police station, they turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles. After this, reportedly the mob also pelted stones at a nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram informed that four policemen including one inspector were injured during the violence. Section 144 was also imposed in the area. Interestingly, the police were also investigating the role of Raza Academy in the violence that had ensued in Hubballi.

Later, the police had arrested the youth Abhishek Hiremath for sharing the “objectionable” post over WhatsApp.

Anjuman-E-Islami, which is now fighting for the Muslim mob arrested for the violence, had only days ago offered “puja” at the Hanumantha temple in a show of “solidarity” and “brotherhood”.

In Dharwad, Karnataka, offered a special pooja at the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple where a Muslim vendor’s cart was allegedly vandalised.

After a show of brotherhood, it is interesting that the Islamic organisation would now be helping a mob that had indulged in rampant violence against a Hindu youth merely for sharing a social media post.