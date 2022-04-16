Sonia Gandhi meets top Congress leaders, poll strategist Prashant Kishor present

According to reports, key Congress leaders gathered at the house of party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday and have reportedly discussed the strategy for the next Assembly elections as well as the brainstorming session that the party is intending to host to create measures for the party’s recovery.

Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken arrive at the residence of party chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.



Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal are also present at her residence. pic.twitter.com/I2CVyBdCly — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

Later this month, a brainstorming session will be conducted to plan the Congress’ strategy for strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level and suggesting reforms to the party.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi, senior politician Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Ajay Maken, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among those attending the meeting. Interestingly, poll strategist Prashant Kishor was also present at Sonia Gandhi’s residence.

Poll strategist Mr Prashant Kishor leaving from 10 Janpath- residence of Congress President Mrs Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/peQnTbAjkZ — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) April 16, 2022

Kishor’s role in electoral strategy has sparked great debate inside the party. According to reports, a faction inside the party wants him to be involved in the Gujarat election campaign.

There was frequent talk in 2021 that election strategist Kishor would become a full-fledged member of Congress. According to many reports, Kishor sent out feelers about working for the party as a member in May 2021, after the results of the West Bengal assembly elections were known.

Prashant Kishor stated in December 2021 that he had been in contact with the Congress leadership for the preceding two years, but that after the Bengal election, the relationship became much more planned and focused. He stated that he was on the verge of joining the party, but decided against it since he understood that working together would be unproductive for both sides owing to several concerns. He did not, however, address the concerns that prevented him from joining the Congress party.

In the recent assembly elections of five states, Congress fell down poorly as it won only a few seats in all states. They even lost deposits on 97% of the seats contested in Uttar Pradesh. Since then, Congress has been struggling hard to act in a manner that would result in the revival of the party at any cost.