On April 6, an audio clip featuring Instagram influencer Sabnam and her friend Nadeem had gone viral where Nadeem was heard saying Hindus should be raped, identified, and killed. The accused Nadeem, who was arrested by Naya Shahar Police in Bikaner on Friday, April 8, is now being brought to Guwahati, Assam.

The Guhawati police Tweeted on April 11, that the accused Nadeem, who made communally insulting statements in a live Instagram chat, was in their custody with the Rajasthan police’s assistance. He is being brought to Guwahati, to be prosecuted in All Women PS Case no. 25/2022.

No one can escape the Law



Accused Nadeem, who made communally insulting statements in a live Instagram chat, is in our custody now, with @PoliceRajasthan assistance



He is being brought to Guwahati, to be prosecuted in All Women PS Case no. 25/2022@himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/ikqJFjY0EV — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) April 11, 2022

It may be recalled that the Naya Shahar Police in Bikaner had arrested Nadeem on April 8 and taken him into custody, while Instagram influencer Shabnam, a co-accused in the case was still at large. The action was taken based on a complaint filed by a local resident from the Pareek Chowk area, Rishi Kumar regarding the audio clip that went viral on Social media platforms. Police had filed a case under sections 295 (A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

On April 6, in another Tweet, the Guwahati Police had informed that it had taken cognizance of the viral audio clip of an Instagram Influencer and her friend where they were calling for identifying, raping and killing Hindus. In reply to a Twitter user, Guwahati Police said that the matter had already been taken up.

The Hinduphobic audio clip went viral on social media

On Wednesday, an audio clip of Instagram Influencer Sabnam and her friend Nadeem went viral on social media platforms. During the conversation with Sabnam, Nadeem was heard making extremely vile, violent and abusive statements about Hindus, Hinduism and Hindu Gods. He said Hindus should be identified, raped and killed.

While Nadeem was abusing Hindus, Sabnam was giggling and praising his sense of humour. Nadeem alleged he saw three Hindus being killed in front of him, and no Hindu dared to come to their area. He further said if he had an AK47, he would kill Hindus himself. He claimed to have sexually exploited many Hindu women.

Sabnam had played the victim card and posted stories that she was getting rape and death threats in the DMs. She further claimed that she would commit suicide as the issue went out of hand and she could deal with it anymore.