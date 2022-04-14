Jamaat-e-Islami claims Muslims were attacked during Ram Navami events

The radical Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), which was recently in the news for its role in instigating the hijab protests in Karnataka, has claimed that the ‘Muslims were attacked’ during the Ram Navami processions recently and demanded the centre and the state governments curb such acts immediately.

Days after Muslim mobs unleashed violence on the Ram Navami processions across the country, the radical Islamic organisation on Wednesday claimed that it was the Muslims who were attacked during the processions. The Jamaat also termed these incidents as ‘anti-Muslim mischiefs’ and urged the government to curb alleged attacks on the Muslims.

“The same pattern was seen in all these places where processions were first taken out on the occasion of a festival, special flags were waved, weapons, especially swords and knives, were openly brandished, and provocative and disparaging slogans were raised against Muslims and Islam,” JIH Vice President Salim Engineer claimed.

The radical Islamic organisation also resorted to propagating misinformation by claiming that attempts were made to damage some mosques.

“In some places, property and shops owned by Muslims were also damaged. Incidents of arson and looting were also noted. All these incidents reflect the growing atmosphere of unrest and hatred in the country,” Engineer said.

Attacks on Ram Navami processions

On Sunday, several Ram Navami processions that passed through the so-called ‘Muslim dominated areas’ were targetted with stone-pelting, arson and vandalism. At least ten incidents of attacks on Ram Navami processions were reported from several states, injuring many Hindu devotees and police personnel.

Strangely, radical Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, rather than condemning the violence unleashed by Islamists, has chosen to play the victim card.

It is pertinent to note that Jamaat-e-Islami has been at the forefront of fomenting trouble across the country. Just a few months back, Jamaat-e-Islami was accused of orchestrating hijab protests in Karnataka. We had reported that radical Islamic organisations such as Jamaat and Campus Front of India, the student wing of Popular Front of India, had instigated Muslim students to violate uniform rules by wearing hijab to classes.

The hijab controversy took a dangerous turn in Karnataka, leading to violence in many parts of the state. It is also imperative to mention here that a Kerala-based journalist had revealed how Islamist organisation Jamaat-e-Islami has been receiving funds from Saudi Arabia universities to ‘Islamise’ India.

The outfit was banned on February 28, 2019, by the Government of India following the terror attack in Pulwama as it was suspected of funding the terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.